Create Subaccount ApiKey

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Only applicable for ND broker main-account

Create ApiKey for the specified subaccount

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/broker/manage/create-subaccount-apikey
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/manage/create-subaccount-apikey" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"subUid": "12345678","passphrase": "12345678","label": " old remark ","ipList":["127.0.0.1"],"permType": "readonly","permList":["spot_trade"]}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
subUidStringYesSub account UID
passphraseStringYesPassphrase, length between 6 and 32
labelStringYesremark, length < 20
ipListList<String>YesIP whitelist, max 30 IP entries
permTypeStringYesPermission type
read_and_write
readonly
permListList<String>YesPermission list
contract_order
contract_position
spot_trade
margin_trade: spot margin trade
copytrading_trade
wallet_transfer: permType should be 'read_and_write'
wallet_withdraw: permType should be 'read_and_write'
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695785738672,
    "data": {
        "subUid": "1",
        "apiKey": "xx_xxx",
        "secretKey": "xxxxxx",
        "label": " old remark ",
        "ipList":["127.0.0.1"],
        "permType": "readonly",
        "permList":["spot_trade"]
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
subUidStringSub account UID
labelStringapikey remark
apikeyStringapikey
secretKeyStringSecret key
permTypeStringPermission type
read_and_write
readonly
permListList<String>Permission list
contract_order
contract_position
spot_trade
margin_trade: spot margin trade
copytrading_trade
wallet_transfer: permType should be 'read_and_write'
wallet_withdraw: permType should be 'read_and_write'
ipListList<String>IP whitelist