提币
限速规则 5次/1s (UID)
描述
提币接口 包括链上提币和内部提币
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"coin": "USDT","transferType":"internal_transfer","internal_withdraw","address": "*******************************************","chain": "trc20","size": "0.009"}
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|coin
|String
|是
|币种
|transferType
|String
|是
|划转类型
on_chain 链上提币
internal_transfer 内部转账
|address
|String
|是
|提币地址
|chain
|String
|否
|提现币种的区块链网络
例如 erc20, trc20, 等.
当划转类型是链上提币时 该参数必须填写
|innerToType
|String
|否
|内部提币地址类型
email 邮件地址
mobile 移动电话或者手机号
uid 用户ID
默认值为uid
|areaCode
|String
|否
|当提币地址为移动电话时，该参数必须填写
|tag
|String
|否
|地址标签
|size
|String
|是
|数量
|remark
|String
|否
|备注
|clientOid
|String
|否
|客户端唯一标识
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1683875302853,
"data": {
"orderId": "112321312312312",
"clientOid": "myclinetOid000001"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|orderId
|String
|提现产生的提现ID
|clientOid
|String
|自定义clientOid