提币

限速规则 5次/1s (UID)

描述

提币接口 包括链上提币和内部提币

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal" \  
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \  
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \  
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \  
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \  
-H "locale:en-US" \  
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
-d \'{"coin": "USDT","transferType":"internal_transfer","internal_withdraw","address": "*******************************************","chain": "trc20","size": "0.009"}

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
coinString币种
transferTypeString划转类型
on_chain 链上提币
internal_transfer 内部转账
addressString提币地址
chainString提现币种的区块链网络
例如 erc20, trc20, 等.
当划转类型是链上提币时 该参数必须填写
innerToTypeString内部提币地址类型
email 邮件地址
mobile 移动电话或者手机号
uid 用户ID
默认值为uid
areaCodeString当提币地址为移动电话时，该参数必须填写
tagString地址标签
sizeString数量
remarkString备注
clientOidString客户端唯一标识
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1683875302853,
    "data": {
        "orderId": "112321312312312",
        "clientOid": "myclinetOid000001"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
orderIdString提现产生的提现ID
clientOidString自定义clientOid