查询借币历史
限速规则 10次/1s (UID)
描述
查询借币历史列表
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/earn/loan/borrow-history
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/borrow-history?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|orderId
|String
|否
|订单ID
|loanCoin
|String
|否
|借贷币种
|pledgeCoin
|String
|否
|质押币种
|status
|String
|否
|状态
ROLLBACK: 失败
FORCE: 强平
REPAY: 已还款
|startTime
|String
|是
|开始时间，仅支持查询近三个月数据
|endTime
|String
|是
|结束时间
|pageNo
|String
|否
|pageNo 默认值1
|pageSize
|String
|否
|pageSize 默认值10，最大值100
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1684747525424,
"data": [{
"orderId": "12121212121",
"loanCoin": "TRX",
"pledgeCoin": "USDT",
"initPledgeAmount": "0.757",
"initLoanAmount": "4321321.23820848",
"hourRate": "59.1",
"daily": "7",
"borrowTime": "1684747528424",
"status": "REPAY"
}, {
"orderId": "12121212121",
"loanCoin": "TRX",
"pledgeCoin": "USDT",
"initPledgeAmount": "0.757",
"initLoanAmount": "4321321.23820848",
"hourRate": "59.1",
"daily": "7",
"borrowTime": "1684747528424",
"status": "REPAY"
}]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|loanCoin
|String
|已借币种
|pledgeCoin
|String
|质押币种
|orderId
|String
|订单ID
|initPledgeAmount
|String
|初始化质押数量
|initLoanAmount
|String
|初始化借币数量
|hourRate
|String
|每小时利率百分比
|daily
|String
|质押借贷天数
|borrowTime
|String
|借币时间
|status
|String
|状态
ROLLBACK: 失败
FORCE: 强平
REPAY: 已还款