查询借币历史

限速规则 10次/1s (UID)

描述

查询借币历史列表

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/earn/loan/borrow-history
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/borrow-history?startTime=1685957902000&endTime=1691228302423" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
orderIdString订单ID
loanCoinString借贷币种
pledgeCoinString质押币种
statusString状态
ROLLBACK: 失败
FORCE: 强平
REPAY: 已还款
startTimeString开始时间，仅支持查询近三个月数据
endTimeString结束时间
pageNoStringpageNo 默认值1
pageSizeStringpageSize 默认值10，最大值100
返回示例
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1684747525424,
  "data": [{
    "orderId": "12121212121",
    "loanCoin": "TRX",
    "pledgeCoin": "USDT",
    "initPledgeAmount": "0.757",
    "initLoanAmount": "4321321.23820848",
    "hourRate": "59.1",
    "daily": "7",
    "borrowTime": "1684747528424",
    "status": "REPAY"
  }, {
    "orderId": "12121212121",
    "loanCoin": "TRX",
    "pledgeCoin": "USDT",
    "initPledgeAmount": "0.757",
    "initLoanAmount": "4321321.23820848",
    "hourRate": "59.1",
    "daily": "7",
    "borrowTime": "1684747528424",
    "status": "REPAY"
  }]
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
loanCoinString已借币种
pledgeCoinString质押币种
orderIdString订单ID
initPledgeAmountString初始化质押数量
initLoanAmountString初始化借币数量
hourRateString每小时利率百分比
dailyString质押借贷天数
borrowTimeString借币时间
statusString状态
ROLLBACK: 失败
FORCE: 强平
REPAY: 已还款