查询借款中列表
限速规则 10次/1s (UID)
描述
查询借款中列表
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/earn/loan/ongoing-orders
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/ongoing-orders?orderId=1" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|orderId
|String
|否
|订单ID
|loanCoin
|String
|否
|需借币种
|pledgeCoin
|String
|否
|质押币种
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1692434611622,
"data": [
{
"orderId": "1",
"loanCoin": "ETH",
"loanAmount": "1",
"interestAmount": "0.00000229",
"hourInterestRate": "0.000229",
"pledgeCoin": "USDT",
"pledgeAmount": "2619.69231032",
"pledgeRate": "65",
"supRate": "75",
"forceRate": "83",
"borrowTime": "1692434472156",
"expireTime": "1693036799999"
}
]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|orderId
|String
|订单ID
|loanCoin
|String
|需借币种
|loanAmount
|String
|借币数量
|interestAmount
|String
|已产生利息数量
|hourInterestRate
|String
|小时利率百分比
|pledgeCoin
|String
|质押币种
|pledgeAmount
|String
|质押数量
|pledgeRate
|String
|质押率百分比
|supRate
|String
|补保质押率百分比
|forceRate
|String
|强平质押率百分比
|borrowTime
|String
|借币时间 毫秒时间戳
|expireTime
|String
|到期时间 毫秒时间戳