限速规则 10次/1s (UID)

描述

查询借款中列表

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/earn/loan/ongoing-orders
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/loan/ongoing-orders?orderId=1" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
orderIdString订单ID
loanCoinString需借币种
pledgeCoinString质押币种
返回示例
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1692434611622,
  "data": [
    {
      "orderId": "1",
      "loanCoin": "ETH",
      "loanAmount": "1",
      "interestAmount": "0.00000229",
      "hourInterestRate": "0.000229",
      "pledgeCoin": "USDT",
      "pledgeAmount": "2619.69231032",
      "pledgeRate": "65",
      "supRate": "75",
      "forceRate": "83",
      "borrowTime": "1692434472156",
      "expireTime": "1693036799999"
    }
  ]
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
orderIdString订单ID
loanCoinString需借币种
loanAmountString借币数量
interestAmountString已产生利息数量
hourInterestRateString小时利率百分比
pledgeCoinString质押币种
pledgeAmountString质押数量
pledgeRateString质押率百分比
supRateString补保质押率百分比
forceRateString强平质押率百分比
borrowTimeString借币时间 毫秒时间戳
expireTimeString到期时间 毫秒时间戳