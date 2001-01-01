跳到主要内容

描述

可获取当前普通单和计划委托，支持单个和全量查询。

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/mix/order/orders-plan-pending
请求示例
curl -X GET "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/orders-plan-pending?
orderId=123&clientOid=1234&planType=ethusdt&productType=USDT-FUTURES" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
>orderIdString订单id
orderId和clientOid必须两者传一个，同传时以orderId为准。
>clientOidString自定义订单id
orderId和clientOid必须两者传一个，同传时以orderId为准。
planTypeString计划委托类型
若不传将返回所有类型委托。
normal_plan 普通计划委托
track_plan 追踪委托
profit_loss 止盈止损类委托
symbolString交易对 如:ethusdt
productTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
idLessThanString请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
startTimeString开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
endTimeString结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
limitString查询条数 默认100，最大100
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "entrustedList": [
            {
                "planType": "normal_plan",
                "symbol": "ethusdt",
                "size": "1",
                "orderId": "123",
                "clientOid": "121212",
                "price": "1900",
                "callbackRatio": "",
                "triggerPrice": "1901",
                "triggerType": "mark_price",
                "planStatus": "not_trigger",
                "side": "buy",
                "posSide": "long",
                "marginCoin": "usdt",
                "marginMode": "cross",
                "enterPointSource": "api",
                "tradeSide": "open",
                "posMode": "hedge_mode",
                "orderType": "limit",
                "orderSource": "normal",
                "cTime": "1627293504612",
                "uTime": "",
                "presetStopSurplusPrice": "2001",
                "stopSurplusTriggerPrice": "2002",
                "stopSurplusTriggerType": "fill_price",
                "presetStopLossPrice": "1800",
                "stopLossTriggerPrice": "1820",
                "stopLossTriggerType": "fill_price"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "123"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
entrustedListList<String>委托集合
planTypeString委托类型
normal_plan 普通计划委托
track_plan 追踪委托
profit_plan 止盈计划（分批止盈止损）
loss_plan 止损计划（分批止盈止损）
pos_profit 仓位止盈
pos_loss 仓位止损
moving_plan 移动止盈止损
>symbolString交易对名称
>sizeString委托数量
>orderIdString计划委托订单id
>clientOidString自定义计划委托订单id
>priceString委托价格
当计划委托类型为普通计划委托时，代表的是单纯的委托价格。
当计划委托类型为追踪委托时，则不存在。
>callbackRatioString执行回调幅度。(最大为1-10)
只有为追踪委托时才会存在。
>triggerPriceString触发价格
普通计划委托/追踪委托时会存在。
>triggerTypeString触发类型
普通计划委托/追踪委托时会存在。
fill_price 成交价格
mark_price 标记价格
index_price 指数价格
>planStatusString订单状态
当前计划委托中，状态仅会为not_trigger（未触发）
>sideString开单方向
buy 买，sell 卖
>posSideString持仓方向
long 双向持仓多头
short 双向持仓空头
net 单向持仓
>marginCoinString保证金币种
>marginMode
String
保证金模式
Isolated 逐仓
crossed 全仓
>enterPointSourceString订单来源
WEB 自Web端创建的订单
API 自API端创建的订单
SYS 系统托管订单, 通常由强制平仓逻辑生成
ANDROID 自Android端创建的订单
IOS 自IOS端创建的订单
>tradeSideString交易方向
pen 开（开平仓模式）
close 平（开平仓模式）
>posModeString持仓模式
one_way_mode 单向持仓
hedge_mode 双向持仓
>orderTypeString订单类型
limit 限价单
market 市价单
>orderSourceString订单资源
normal 正常下单
market 市价单
profit_market 市价止盈单
loss_market 市价止损单
Trader_delegate 交易员带单下单
trader_profit 交易员止盈
trader_loss 交易员止损
trader_reverse 交易员带单反手
profit_limit 止盈限价
loss_limit 止损限价
delivery_close_short 空仓交割
pos_profit_limit 仓位止盈限价
pos_profit_market 仓位止盈市价
pos_loss_limit 仓位止损限价
pos_loss_market 仓位止损市价
>cTimeString创建时间
>uTimeString最近更新时间
>presetStopSurplusPriceString预设止盈值
>stopSurplusTriggerPriceString预设止盈触发价格
>stopSurplusTriggerTypeString预设止盈触发类型
fill_price 成交价格
mark_price 标记价格
index_price 指数价格
>presetStopLossPriceString预设仓位止损值
>stopLossTriggerPriceString预设止损触发价格
>stopLossTriggerTypeString预设止损触发类型
fill_price 成交价格
mark_price 标记价格
index_price 指数价格
endId最后的订单id。指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。