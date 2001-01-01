获取当前计划委托
普通用户10次/S 根据uid限频
描述
可获取当前普通单和计划委托，支持单个和全量查询。
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/mix/order/orders-plan-pending
请求示例
curl -X GET "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/orders-plan-pending?
orderId=123&clientOid=1234&planType=ethusdt&productType=USDT-FUTURES" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|>orderId
|String
|否
|订单id
orderId和clientOid必须两者传一个，同传时以orderId为准。
|>clientOid
|String
|否
|自定义订单id
orderId和clientOid必须两者传一个，同传时以orderId为准。
|planType
|String
|是
|计划委托类型
若不传将返回所有类型委托。
normal_plan 普通计划委托
track_plan 追踪委托
profit_loss 止盈止损类委托
|symbol
|String
|否
|交易对 如:ethusdt
|productType
|String
|是
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 默认100，最大100
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"entrustedList": [
{
"planType": "normal_plan",
"symbol": "ethusdt",
"size": "1",
"orderId": "123",
"clientOid": "121212",
"price": "1900",
"callbackRatio": "",
"triggerPrice": "1901",
"triggerType": "mark_price",
"planStatus": "not_trigger",
"side": "buy",
"posSide": "long",
"marginCoin": "usdt",
"marginMode": "cross",
"enterPointSource": "api",
"tradeSide": "open",
"posMode": "hedge_mode",
"orderType": "limit",
"orderSource": "normal",
"cTime": "1627293504612",
"uTime": "",
"presetStopSurplusPrice": "2001",
"stopSurplusTriggerPrice": "2002",
"stopSurplusTriggerType": "fill_price",
"presetStopLossPrice": "1800",
"stopLossTriggerPrice": "1820",
"stopLossTriggerType": "fill_price"
}
],
"endId": "123"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|entrustedList
|List<String>
|委托集合
|planType
|String
|委托类型
normal_plan 普通计划委托
track_plan 追踪委托
profit_plan 止盈计划（分批止盈止损）
loss_plan 止损计划（分批止盈止损）
pos_profit 仓位止盈
pos_loss 仓位止损
moving_plan 移动止盈止损
|>symbol
|String
|交易对名称
|>size
|String
|委托数量
|>orderId
|String
|计划委托订单id
|>clientOid
|String
|自定义计划委托订单id
|>price
|String
|委托价格
当计划委托类型为普通计划委托时，代表的是单纯的委托价格。
当计划委托类型为追踪委托时，则不存在。
|>callbackRatio
|String
|执行回调幅度。(最大为1-10)
只有为追踪委托时才会存在。
|>triggerPrice
|String
|触发价格
普通计划委托/追踪委托时会存在。
|>triggerType
|String
|触发类型
普通计划委托/追踪委托时会存在。
fill_price 成交价格
mark_price 标记价格
index_price 指数价格
|>planStatus
|String
|订单状态
当前计划委托中，状态仅会为not_trigger（未触发）
|>side
|String
|开单方向
buy 买，sell 卖
|>posSide
|String
|持仓方向
long 双向持仓多头
short 双向持仓空头
net 单向持仓
|>marginCoin
|String
|保证金币种
>marginMode
String
保证金模式
Isolated 逐仓
crossed 全仓
|>enterPointSource
|String
|订单来源
WEB 自Web端创建的订单
API 自API端创建的订单
SYS 系统托管订单, 通常由强制平仓逻辑生成
ANDROID 自Android端创建的订单
IOS 自IOS端创建的订单
|>tradeSide
|String
|交易方向
pen 开（开平仓模式）
close 平（开平仓模式）
|>posMode
|String
|持仓模式
one_way_mode 单向持仓
hedge_mode 双向持仓
|>orderType
|String
|订单类型
limit 限价单
market 市价单
|>orderSource
|String
|订单资源
normal 正常下单
market 市价单
profit_market 市价止盈单
loss_market 市价止损单
Trader_delegate 交易员带单下单
trader_profit 交易员止盈
trader_loss 交易员止损
trader_reverse 交易员带单反手
profit_limit 止盈限价
loss_limit 止损限价
delivery_close_short 空仓交割
pos_profit_limit 仓位止盈限价
pos_profit_market 仓位止盈市价
pos_loss_limit 仓位止损限价
pos_loss_market 仓位止损市价
|>cTime
|String
|创建时间
|>uTime
|String
|最近更新时间
|>presetStopSurplusPrice
|String
|预设止盈值
|>stopSurplusTriggerPrice
|String
|预设止盈触发价格
|>stopSurplusTriggerType
|String
|预设止盈触发类型
fill_price 成交价格
mark_price 标记价格
index_price 指数价格
|>presetStopLossPrice
|String
|预设仓位止损值
|>stopLossTriggerPrice
|String
|预设止损触发价格
|>stopLossTriggerType
|String
|预设止损触发类型
fill_price 成交价格
mark_price 标记价格
index_price 指数价格
|endId
|最后的订单id。
|指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。