现货财务记录
限速规则 1次/1s (UID)
描述
现货财务记录
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/tax/spot-record
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/tax/spot-record?startTime=1686128558000&endTime=1686214958000&limit=100" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|coin
|String
|否
|币种默认全部
|startTime
|String
|是
|开始时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
|endTime
|String
|是
|结束时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
startTime与endTime的间隔最大为366天
|limit
|String
|否
|默认500 最大500
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|最后一条记录的ID
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1687257612262,
"data": [
{
"id": "1",
"coin": "AIBB",
"spotTaxType": "Interest",
"amount": "6018333.33333333",
"fee": "0",
"balance": "468575833.33333306",
"ts": "1686128884851"
}
]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|id
|String
|记录ID
|coin
|String
|币种
|spotTaxType
|String
|现货财务类型
|amount
|String
|数量
|fee
|String
|手续费
|balance
|String
|账户总额
|ts
|String
|该记录产生时间 时间戳
spotTaxType
- Deposit
- Withdrawal
- User fees
- Fiat withdrawal success - Deduct
- Sell
- Buy
- Transaction fee deduct
- Strategic purchase-user accounts
- Subscribe to trader-user accounts
- System charges fees
- Strategic refund-User account
- Subscription fee refund-user account
- Strategic Income-Traders' accounts
- Crypto Voucher Distribution
- Copy Trade expense
- Judicial recall
- Copy Trade profit
- Refund Copy Trade commission
- Buy Crypto
- Deduction of judicial recall
- Buy with card
- System lock-up
- Airdrop Reward-B
- Decrease due to ETF settlement
- Increase due to ETF settlement
- System lock-up
- User lock-up
- Trading fee rebate
- Manage background lock positions
- Automatic deposit
- Automatic withdrawal
- Deposit from strategy account
- Withdraw to strategy account
- Lotto rewards
- User contract trial fund
- User contract simulation fund
- Delegate
- Undelegate
- Rebate rewards
- Consumption
- Gains
- Unlock locked order
- Deduction
- Return
- Release
- Repayment
- Forced liquidation return
- The locked order is returned to the system
- Failed
- Withdrawal frozen
- Mirror fund
- Supplement fund
- Reduce fund
- Settlement out
- Withdrawal unfreeze
- Deposit
- Ordinary Withdrawal
- Fast withdrawal fee
- Airdrop Reward-A
- Subscribe
- Interest
- Penalty
- Redemption
- Activity fund(USDT-Ⓜ)
- Activity fund(Coin-Ⓜ)
- Increase exchange rate
- Reduce exchange rate
- Transfer in
- Activity issuance
- Transfer out
- Super account
- Exchange spending
- Exchange income
- Sent
- Received
- MegaSwap Transfer in
- MegaSwap Transfer out
- Channel referral rewards
- Sell Crypto
- Fiat deposit