Unified Trading Account
The unified account is a next-generation trading system introduced by Bitget, designed to allow users to trade spot and various derivatives using multiple crypto assets within a single account. This system simplifies the trading process by eliminating the need for fund transfers between different accounts. Moreover, profits and losses across different products can be calculated and offset together, enhancing capital efficiency.
Comparison of Account Mode
The Unified Account provides users with three new account modes to satisfy the trading preferences and needs of different users: Isolated margin mode, Basic Mode, and Advanced Mode.
|Account mode
|Feature
|Available products
|Margin support
|Isolated margin mode
|Each position carries independent risk, and PnL from one position does not affect others
|1. Spot
2. USDT-M Futures (isolated margin)
3. USDC-M Futures (isolated margin)
|Collateral settings are not supported
|Basic mode
|Improves capital efficiency, but only supports stablecoins as margin (no multi-asset collateral).
|1. Spot
2. USDT-M Futures (cross/isolated margin)
3. USDC-M Futures (cross/isolated margin)
|USDT- and USDC-margined pairs share the same margin pool. Collateral settings are not supported
|Advanced mode
|Multiple assets can be used as margin based on their respective collateral ratios. Supports cross-currency risk hedging and maximizes capital efficiency.
|1. Spot
2. Spot margin
3. USDT-M Futures (cross/isolated margin)
4. USDC-M Futures (cross/isolated margin)
5. Coin-M Futures (cross/isolated margin)
|Collateral settings are supported.
In Advanced Mode, all assets across product types can be used as shared margin, and PnL can be mutually offset. Please refer to this document for details.
Asset-related Terminology
|Term
|Explanation
|Equity
|The total equity of a specific coin in the cross margin account.
Coin equity = Balance + Frozen margin + unrealized PnL
|Balance
|The balance of a specific coin in the account.
|Available
|The current available balance of a specific coin in the account for opening positions.
Available = Balance + unrealized PnL
|UnrealisedPnL
|The total profits of all futures positions settled in a specific coin in the account.
Unrealized profits = Profits of USDT-M perpetual futures positions in cross margin mode + profits of USDC-M perpetual futures positions in cross margin mode + profits of coin-M perpetual futures positions in cross margin mode
|Debt
|Debt = ABS(min(balance + unrealized PnL, 0))
|Account equity
|The net value of all coin assets in the account converted into fiat currency.
Account equity = sum (coin equity × coin in USD price)
|Maintenance margin
|The total maintenance margin of all cross margin positions in the account.
Maintenance margin = Sum[quantity of coin in cross margin positions × coin price]
Maintenance margin = Position value × maintenance margin rate
|Margin rate
|A risk measurement indicator for cross margin accounts.
Cross margin account's margin ratio = (maintenance margin + partial liquidation transaction fees) ÷ Account equity.
Both maintenance margin and partial liquidation transaction fees are calculated by adding the position size and the open order size.