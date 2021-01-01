xx

您好，Bitget提示您

检测到您的Internet Explorer浏览器版本过低，
为了您在Bitget获得更好的体验，推荐您使用以下浏览器。

360浏览器

Chrome

Firefox

Safari
继续访问>>
xx

Hello, Bitget prompts you

Detected that your Internet Explorer browser version is too low.
For a better experience with your Bitget, we recommend the following browsers.。

Chrome

Firefox

Safari
Continue to visit>>
xx

안녕하세요. Bitget이 묻습니다.

Internet Explorer 브라우저 버전이 너무 낮습니다.
비트 젯에 대한 더 나은 경험을 위해 다음 브라우저를 사용하는 것이 좋습니다.

Chrome

Firefox

Safari
계속 방문하십시오>>
加载中....

您当前正在浏览Bitget的备用域名，为了更加稳定的使用体验，推荐您使用客户端

下载 Mac OS 下载 Windows

我已经下载

不再提示

Bitget Global Partner

Headquarter located in Singapore, Bitget is a global leading cryptocurrency derivatives spot. In July 2020, Bitget completed a 10 million dollars Series B financing led by South Korea's top game company SNK and co-invested by top capital Anlan Capital and now Bitget is valued at 1 billion dollars.

At the beginning of 2020, Bitget will fully deploy overseas market. In order to accelerate the rapid implementation of global business and allow more capable partners to share Bitget's growth dividends. Bitget launches the Global Partner Program and is now recruiting partners from all over the world.

Apply Now

1.2 M illion

Total Global Registered Users

$5 B illion

24-hour Trading volume

5000 +

Total Global Partners

800 BTC

Cumulative Rebate

Partners' Rights and Interests

Acquisition Subsidy

Lowest Fee Rate in Industry: Maker 0.04% Taker 0.06%

5U for registration, 100U to the Maximum.

Exclusive Backstage

Exclusive Account, Safe and Reliable

Data Transparency, Clear Transaction Details

Daily Rebate

Daily rebate will be issued on time.

Protect partners’ rights and interests as much as possible

Fast Withdrawal

Fast Channel, Fast Deposit and Withdrawal

Market Support

Customizing acquisition and activation online activities

Such as trading competitions, the highest bonus reaches 100,000U

Operation event planning, Market media publicity service

Exclusive Customer Service

Multilingual, 24/7, 1-1 Customer Services

Member Exclusive Benefits

Branded Gift for Birthday

The Reason to Choose Bitget

Global Top 5 Futures Trading Platform

Listed on CMC, CoinGecko and Cryptoadvanture.

Valued at 1 billion dollars as unicorn

SNK and Anlan Capital strategically invests tens of millions of dollars

Four National Licenses, Compliance Operation

Canada, Singapore, United States, Australia

Professional Futures Technology

Wallet supports dedicated/multi-signature

Self-Developed match engine

No Overload in Extreme Market Fluctuation

Strong Safety Risk Control

A+ ranking for 12 SSL indicators (the only one in industry)

Four major security vendors: Suntwin Technology, Qingsong Cloud Security, HEAP, Armors

Listed on the international third-party safety rating agency CER

Comprehensive Product Functions

1) More than 20 perpetual contract trading pairs

2) Comprehensive functions: Flash open and close positions, preset TP/SL, Cross/Isolated, tiered liquidation

The World's Largest Cryptocurrency Futures Trade-Copying Platform

5000+ top traders in the world

Full Quantitative Trading Tools

Fully Open API

Support CCXT

Quantitative Trading Tool Gunbot Aotoview SiriusTrader

Contact Us
[email protected]
Telegram