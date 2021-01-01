Headquarter located in Singapore, Bitget is a global leading cryptocurrency derivatives spot. In July 2020, Bitget completed a 10 million dollars Series B financing led by South Korea's top game company SNK and co-invested by top capital Anlan Capital and now Bitget is valued at 1 billion dollars.

At the beginning of 2020, Bitget will fully deploy overseas market. In order to accelerate the rapid implementation of global business and allow more capable partners to share Bitget's growth dividends. Bitget launches the Global Partner Program and is now recruiting partners from all over the world.