获取交易深度
限速规则 20次/1s (IP)
描述
获取交易深度
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/spot/market/orderbook
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/market/orderbook?symbol=BTCUSDT&type=step0&limit=100"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|symbol
|String
|是
|交易对名称
|type
|String
|否
|默认：step0： 取值：step0，step1，step2，step3，step4，step5
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 默认150, 最大150
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1698303884579,
"data": {
"asks": [
[
"34567.15",
"0.0131"
],
[
"34567.25",
"0.0144"
]
],
"bids": [
[
"34567",
"0.2917"
],
[
"34566.85",
"0.0145"
]
],
"ts": "1698303884584"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|asks
|Array
|卖方深度
如["38084.5","0.5"] 中，"38084.5"代表深度价格，"0.5"代表基础币数量
|bids
|Array
|买方深度
|ts
|String
|当前深度对应的时间