获取交易深度

限速规则 20次/1s (IP)

描述

获取交易深度

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/spot/market/orderbook
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/market/orderbook?symbol=BTCUSDT&type=step0&limit=100"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
symbolString交易对名称
typeString默认：step0： 取值：step0，step1，step2，step3，step4，step5
limitString查询条数 默认150, 最大150
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1698303884579,
    "data": {
        "asks": [
            [
                "34567.15",
                "0.0131"
            ],
            [
                "34567.25",
                "0.0144"
            ]
        ],
        "bids": [
            [
                "34567",
                "0.2917"
            ],
            [
                "34566.85",
                "0.0145"
            ]
        ],
        "ts": "1698303884584"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
asksArray卖方深度
["38084.5","0.5"] 中，"38084.5"代表深度价格，"0.5"代表基础币数量
bidsArray买方深度
tsString当前深度对应的时间