全仓利率与最大可借数量配置

限速规则 10次/1s (IP)

描述

该接口会根据请求的UID判断用户VIP等级，再根据VIP等级返回利率、限额等信息

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-rate-and-limit
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-rate-and-limit?coin=ETH"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
symbolString交易对，如BTCUSDT
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695167759584,
    "data": [
        {
            "coin": "ETH",
            "leverage": "3",
            "transferable": true,
            "borrowable": true,
            "dailyInterestRate": "0.1",
            "annualInterestRate": "36.5",
            "maxBorrowableAmount": "6",
            "vipList": [
                {
                    "level": "0",
                    "limit": "",
                    "dailyInterestRate": "0.1",
                    "annualInterestRate": "36.5",
                    "discountRate": "1"
                },
                {
                    "level": "1",
                    "limit": "",
                    "dailyInterestRate": "0.098",
                    "annualInterestRate": "35.77",
                    "discountRate": "0.98"
                },
                {
                    "level": "2",
                    "limit": "",
                    "dailyInterestRate": "0.093",
                    "annualInterestRate": "33.945",
                    "discountRate": "0.93"
                },
                {
                    "level": "3",
                    "limit": "",
                    "dailyInterestRate": "0.089",
                    "annualInterestRate": "32.485",
                    "discountRate": "0.89"
                },
                {
                    "level": "4",
                    "limit": "",
                    "dailyInterestRate": "0.076",
                    "annualInterestRate": "27.74",
                    "discountRate": "0.76"
                },
                {
                    "level": "5",
                    "limit": "",
                    "dailyInterestRate": "0.067",
                    "annualInterestRate": "24.455",
                    "discountRate": "0.67"
                }
            ]
        }
    ]
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
coinString币种，如BTC、ETH
leverageString杠杆倍数
默认值为3，包含三个档位3、5、10.
transferableBoolean是否可转入
true 可转入
false 不可转入
borrowableBoolean是否可借
true 可借
false 不可借
dailyInterestRateString非VIP的日利率
annualInterestRateString非VIP的年利率
maxBorrowableAmountString最大可借
vipListArrayvip 等级对象
> levelStringVIP 等级
> limitStringVIP 限额
> dailyInterestRateStringVIP 日利率
> annualInterestRateStringVIP 年利率
> discountRateStringVIP 折扣，1代表100%，即无折扣；0.97代表折后利率为原利率的97%