全仓利率与最大可借数量配置
限速规则 10次/1s (IP)
描述
该接口会根据请求的UID判断用户VIP等级，再根据VIP等级返回利率、限额等信息
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-rate-and-limit
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-rate-and-limit?coin=ETH" -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|symbol
|String
|是
|交易对，如BTCUSDT
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695167759584,
"data": [
{
"coin": "ETH",
"leverage": "3",
"transferable": true,
"borrowable": true,
"dailyInterestRate": "0.1",
"annualInterestRate": "36.5",
"maxBorrowableAmount": "6",
"vipList": [
{
"level": "0",
"limit": "",
"dailyInterestRate": "0.1",
"annualInterestRate": "36.5",
"discountRate": "1"
},
{
"level": "1",
"limit": "",
"dailyInterestRate": "0.098",
"annualInterestRate": "35.77",
"discountRate": "0.98"
},
{
"level": "2",
"limit": "",
"dailyInterestRate": "0.093",
"annualInterestRate": "33.945",
"discountRate": "0.93"
},
{
"level": "3",
"limit": "",
"dailyInterestRate": "0.089",
"annualInterestRate": "32.485",
"discountRate": "0.89"
},
{
"level": "4",
"limit": "",
"dailyInterestRate": "0.076",
"annualInterestRate": "27.74",
"discountRate": "0.76"
},
{
"level": "5",
"limit": "",
"dailyInterestRate": "0.067",
"annualInterestRate": "24.455",
"discountRate": "0.67"
}
]
}
]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|coin
|String
|币种，如BTC、ETH
|leverage
|String
|杠杆倍数
默认值为3，包含三个档位3、5、10.
|transferable
|Boolean
|是否可转入
true 可转入
false 不可转入
|borrowable
|Boolean
|是否可借
true 可借
false 不可借
|dailyInterestRate
|String
|非VIP的日利率
|annualInterestRate
|String
|非VIP的年利率
|maxBorrowableAmount
|String
|最大可借
|vipList
|Array
|vip 等级对象
|> level
|String
|VIP 等级
|> limit
|String
|VIP 限额
|> dailyInterestRate
|String
|VIP 日利率
|> annualInterestRate
|String
|VIP 年利率
|> discountRate
|String
|VIP 折扣，1代表100%，即无折扣；0.97代表折后利率为原利率的97%