本页总览

Tutorial Intro en v1 123212

Let's discover Docusaurus in less than 5 minutes.

Get started by creating a new site.

Or try Docusaurus immediately with docusaurus.new.

Generate a new Docusaurus site using the classic template:

npm init docusaurus@latest my-website classic



Run the development server:

cd my-website



npx docusaurus start



Your site starts at http://localhost:3000 .