鲨鱼鳍申购结果

限速规则: 5次/1s (Uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe-result
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe-result?orderId=123123123" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
orderIdString订单id
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696752594890,
    "data": {
        "result": "success",
        "msg": ""
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
resultString申购是否成功 success / fail
msgString只有失败时才会返回信息