鲨鱼鳍申购结果
限速规则: 5次/1s (Uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe-result
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe-result?orderId=123123123" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|orderId
|String
|是
|订单id
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696752594890,
"data": {
"result": "success",
"msg": ""
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|result
|String
|申购是否成功 success / fail
|msg
|String
|只有失败时才会返回信息