跳到主要内容

鲨鱼鳍申购详情

限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe-info
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe-info?productId=1" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
productIdString产品Id
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696757209022,
    "data": {
        "productCoin": "BTC",
        "subscribeCoin": "USDT",
        "interestTime": "1697199180000",
        "expirationTime": "1697803980000",
        "minPrice": "28000.00",
        "currentPrice": "30211.23",
        "maxPrice": "32000.00",
        "minRate": "5.00",
        "defaultRate": "1.00",
        "maxRate": "20.00",
        "period": "7",
        "productMinAmount": "0.00100000",
        "availableBalance": "788",
        "userAmount": "500.00000000",
        "remainingAmount": "400.00000000",
        "profitPrecision": "8",
        "subscribePrecision": "8"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
productCoinString产品币种
subscribeCoinString申购币种
interestTimeString起息日期 Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式
expirationTimeString结算时间 Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式
minPriceString价格区间的最小价格
currentPriceString当前价格
maxPriceString价格区间的最大价格
minRateString派费率最小值
defaultRateString费率默认值
maxRateString费率最大值
periodList<Object>投资期限
productMinAmountString产品最小限额
availableBalanceString可用余额
userAmountString单人额度
remainingAmountString剩余额度
profitPrecisionString计息精度
subscribePrecisionString申购金额精度