鲨鱼鳍申购详情
限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe-info
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe-info?productId=1" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|productId
|String
|是
|产品Id
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696757209022,
"data": {
"productCoin": "BTC",
"subscribeCoin": "USDT",
"interestTime": "1697199180000",
"expirationTime": "1697803980000",
"minPrice": "28000.00",
"currentPrice": "30211.23",
"maxPrice": "32000.00",
"minRate": "5.00",
"defaultRate": "1.00",
"maxRate": "20.00",
"period": "7",
"productMinAmount": "0.00100000",
"availableBalance": "788",
"userAmount": "500.00000000",
"remainingAmount": "400.00000000",
"profitPrecision": "8",
"subscribePrecision": "8"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|productCoin
|String
|产品币种
|subscribeCoin
|String
|申购币种
|interestTime
|String
|起息日期 Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式
|expirationTime
|String
|结算时间 Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式
|minPrice
|String
|价格区间的最小价格
|currentPrice
|String
|当前价格
|maxPrice
|String
|价格区间的最大价格
|minRate
|String
|派费率最小值
|defaultRate
|String
|费率默认值
|maxRate
|String
|费率最大值
|period
|List<Object>
|投资期限
|productMinAmount
|String
|产品最小限额
|availableBalance
|String
|可用余额
|userAmount
|String
|单人额度
|remainingAmount
|String
|剩余额度
|profitPrecision
|String
|计息精度
|subscribePrecision
|String
|申购金额精度