鲨鱼鳍申购

限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d \'{"productId":"23123123","amount":"99999999"}'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
productIdString产品Id
amountString申购金额
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696751519392,
    "data": {
        "orderId": "123123123",
        "status": "2000.000000"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
orderIdString申购成功订单Id
statusString单笔最大限额