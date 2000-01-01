鲨鱼鳍申购
限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"productId":"23123123","amount":"99999999"}'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|productId
|String
|是
|产品Id
|amount
|String
|是
|申购金额
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696751519392,
"data": {
"orderId": "123123123",
"status": "2000.000000"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|orderId
|String
|申购成功订单Id
|status
|String
|单笔最大限额