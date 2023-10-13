鲨鱼鳍历史记录
限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/records
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/records?type=subscription" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|coin
|String
|否
|申购币种
|type
|String
|否
|交易类型
subscription 申购
redemption 赎回
interest 利息派付
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 默认20，最大100
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696757048457,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"orderId": "1",
"product": "USDT/BTC_20231013",
"period": "7",
"amount": "100.00000000",
"ts": "1696756278760",
"type": "subscription"
}
],
"endId": "1"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|resultList
|List<Object>
|记录列表
|> orderId
|String
|记录Id
|> product
|String
|产品名称
|> period
|String
|期限时长 ∂
|> amount
|String
|金额
|> ts
|String
|创建时间 时间戳
|> type
|String
|交易类型
subscription 申购
redemption 赎回
interest 利息派付