鲨鱼鳍资产信息
限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/assets
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/assets?limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|status
|String
|是
|鲨鱼鳍状态
subscribed 已申购(默认)
settled 已结算
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 默认20，最大100
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696756316611,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"productId": "12312313",
"interestStartTime": "1697199180000",
"interestEndTime": "1697803980000",
"productCoin": "BTC",
"subscribeCoin": "USDT",
"trend": "up",
"settleTime": "1697803980000",
"interestAmount": "",
"productStatus": "running"
}
],
"endId": "456456456"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|resultList
|List<Object>
|鲨鱼鳍产品信息
|productId
|String
|产品Id
|interestStartTime
|String
|计息开始时间
|interestEndTime
|String
|计息结束时间
|productCoin
|String
|产品申购币种
|subscribeCoin
|String
|派息币种
|trend
|String
|趋势 up 涨 down 跌
|settleTime
|String
|结算时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
|interestAmount
|String
|收益
|productStatus
|String
|产品状态
running 申购中
pause 已暂停
wait_interest 待起息
wait_settle 待结算
settle 已结算
redeem 已赎回
sell_out 已售罄