鲨鱼鳍资产信息

限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/assets
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/assets?limit=20" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
statusString鲨鱼鳍状态
subscribed 已申购(默认)
settled 已结算
startTimeString开始时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
endTimeString结束时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
limitString查询条数 默认20，最大100
idLessThanString请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696756316611,
    "data": {
        "resultList": [
            {
                "productId": "12312313",
                "interestStartTime": "1697199180000",
                "interestEndTime": "1697803980000",
                "productCoin": "BTC",
                "subscribeCoin": "USDT",
                "trend": "up",
                "settleTime": "1697803980000",
                "interestAmount": "",
                "productStatus": "running"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "456456456"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
resultListList<Object>鲨鱼鳍产品信息
productIdString产品Id
interestStartTimeString计息开始时间
interestEndTimeString计息结束时间
productCoinString产品申购币种
subscribeCoinString派息币种
trendString趋势 up 涨 down 跌
settleTimeString结算时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
interestAmountString收益
productStatusString产品状态
running 申购中
pause 已暂停
wait_interest 待起息
wait_settle 待结算
settle 已结算
redeem 已赎回
sell_out 已售罄