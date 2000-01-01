跳到主要内容

理财宝申购详情

限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/earn/savings/subscribe-info
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/subscribe-info?productId=123123&periodType=flexible" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
productIdString产品Id
periodTypeString期限类型
flexible 活期
fixed 定期
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696751519392,
    "data": {
        "singleMinAmount": "10.000000",
        "singleMaxAmount": "2000.000000",
        "remainingAmount": "4899.999990",
        "subscribePrecision": "6",
        "profitPrecision": "6",
        "subscribeTime": "1696751519451",
        "interestTime": "1696780800000",
        "settleTime": "1696867200000",
        "expireTime": "",
        "redeemTime": "",
        "settleMethod": "",
        "apyList": [
            {
                "rateLevel": "0",
                "minStepVal": "0.000000",
                "maxStepVal": "200.000000",
                "currentApy": "6.00"
            },
            {
                "rateLevel": "1",
                "minStepVal": "200.000000",
                "maxStepVal": "5000.000000",
                "currentApy": "50.00"
            }
        ],
        "redeemDelay": ""
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
singleMinAmountString单笔最小限额
singleMaxAmountString单笔最大限额
remainingAmountString持有中总额
subscribePrecisionString申购精度
profitPrecisionString收益精度
subscribeTimeString申购时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
interestTimeString起息时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
settleTimeString派息时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
expireTimeString到期时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
redeemTimeString赎回时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
apyListList<Object>派息时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
> rateLevelString费率级别
> minStepValString阶梯最小金额值
> maxStepValString阶梯最大金额值
> currentApyString当前阶梯年利率
redeemDelayString赎回到账延迟时间天数 返回值为D+1，则代表延迟一天到账，以此类推