理财宝申购详情
限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/earn/savings/subscribe-info
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/subscribe-info?productId=123123&periodType=flexible" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|productId
|String
|是
|产品Id
|periodType
|String
|是
|期限类型
flexible 活期
fixed 定期
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696751519392,
"data": {
"singleMinAmount": "10.000000",
"singleMaxAmount": "2000.000000",
"remainingAmount": "4899.999990",
"subscribePrecision": "6",
"profitPrecision": "6",
"subscribeTime": "1696751519451",
"interestTime": "1696780800000",
"settleTime": "1696867200000",
"expireTime": "",
"redeemTime": "",
"settleMethod": "",
"apyList": [
{
"rateLevel": "0",
"minStepVal": "0.000000",
"maxStepVal": "200.000000",
"currentApy": "6.00"
},
{
"rateLevel": "1",
"minStepVal": "200.000000",
"maxStepVal": "5000.000000",
"currentApy": "50.00"
}
],
"redeemDelay": ""
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|singleMinAmount
|String
|单笔最小限额
|singleMaxAmount
|String
|单笔最大限额
|remainingAmount
|String
|持有中总额
|subscribePrecision
|String
|申购精度
|profitPrecision
|String
|收益精度
|subscribeTime
|String
|申购时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
|interestTime
|String
|起息时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
|settleTime
|String
|派息时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
|expireTime
|String
|到期时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
|redeemTime
|String
|赎回时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
|apyList
|List<Object>
|派息时间，Unix毫秒时间戳
|> rateLevel
|String
|费率级别
|> minStepVal
|String
|阶梯最小金额值
|> maxStepVal
|String
|阶梯最大金额值
|> currentApy
|String
|当前阶梯年利率
|redeemDelay
|String
|赎回到账延迟时间天数 返回值为D+1，则代表延迟一天到账，以此类推