跳到主要内容

理财宝历史记录

限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/earn/savings/records
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/product?filter=available_and_held" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
coinString申购币种
periodTypeString期限类型
flexible 活期
fixed 定期
orderTypeString记录类型
subscribe 申购
redeem 赎回
pay_interest 利息支付
deduction 罚息 (仅支持定期)
startTimeString开始时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
endTimeString结束时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
limitString查询条数 默认20，最大100
idLessThanString请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696749517654,
    "data": {
        "resultList": [
            {
                "orderId": "123123123123",
                "coinName": "BGB",
                "settleCoinName": "BGB",
                "productType": "flexible",
                "period": "",
                "productLevel": "normal",
                "amount": "200.000000",
                "ts": "1695797014392",
                "orderType": "redeem"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "456456456456"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
resultListList<Object>记录列表
> orderIdString记录Id
> coinNameString产品申购币种
> settleCoinNameString结算币种
> periodString期限时长
flexible 不返回此值
> productLevelString产品级别
beginner 新手产品
normal 普通产品
VIP 产品
> amountString金额
> tsString创建时间 时间戳
> orderTypeString订单类型
subscribe 申购
redeem 赎回
pay_interest 利息支付
deduction 罚息 (仅支持定期)