理财宝历史记录
限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/earn/savings/records
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/product?filter=available_and_held" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|coin
|String
|否
|申购币种
|periodType
|String
|是
|期限类型
flexible 活期
fixed 定期
|orderType
|String
|否
|记录类型
subscribe 申购
redeem 赎回
pay_interest 利息支付
deduction 罚息 (仅支持定期)
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 默认20，最大100
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696749517654,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"orderId": "123123123123",
"coinName": "BGB",
"settleCoinName": "BGB",
"productType": "flexible",
"period": "",
"productLevel": "normal",
"amount": "200.000000",
"ts": "1695797014392",
"orderType": "redeem"
}
],
"endId": "456456456456"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|resultList
|List<Object>
|记录列表
|> orderId
|String
|记录Id
|> coinName
|String
|产品申购币种
|> settleCoinName
|String
|结算币种
|> period
|String
|期限时长
flexible 不返回此值
|> productLevel
|String
|产品级别
beginner 新手产品
normal 普通产品
VIP 产品
|> amount
|String
|金额
|> ts
|String
|创建时间 时间戳
|> orderType
|String
|订单类型
subscribe 申购
redeem 赎回
pay_interest 利息支付
deduction 罚息 (仅支持定期)