跳到主要内容

理财宝资产信息

限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/earn/savings/assets
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/assets?periodType=fixed&pageSize=20" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
periodTypeString期限类型
flexible 活期
fixed 定期
startTimeString开始时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
endTimeString结束时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
limitString查询条数 默认20，最大100
idLessThanString请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696748867881,
    "data": {
        "resultList": [
            {
                "productId": "123123123",
                "productCoin": "BGB",
                "interestCoin": "BGB",
                "periodType": "flexible",
                "period": "",
                "holdAmount": "100.000",
                "lastProfit": "0.01643800",
                "totalProfit": "1.25479000",
                "holdDays": "",
                "status": "in_holding",
                "allowRedemption": "",
                "productLevel": "normal",
                "apy": [
                    {
                        "rateLevel": "1",
                        "minApy": "0.000000",
                        "maxApy": "200.000000",
                        "currentApy": "6.00"
                    }
                ]
            }
        ],
        "endId": "456456456"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
resultListList<Object>资产列表
> productIdString产品Id
> productCoinString产品申购币种
> interestCoinString产品派息币种
>periodTypeString期限类型
flexible 活期
fixed 定期
>periodString期限时长
flexible 不返回此值
>holdAmountString当前申购数量
>lastProfitString昨日收益
>totalProfitString累计收益
>holdDaysString目前已持有天数
>statusString产品状态
in_progress 申购中
in_redemption 赎回中
>advanceRedeemString是否允许提前赎回
Yes 允许
No 不允许
> apyList<Object>阶梯利率信息
> rateLevelString费率级别
> minApyString阶梯最小金额值
> maxApyString阶梯最大金额值
> currentApyString当前阶梯年利率