理财宝资产信息
限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/earn/savings/assets
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/assets?periodType=fixed&pageSize=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|periodType
|String
|是
|期限类型
flexible 活期
fixed 定期
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 默认20，最大100
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696748867881,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"productId": "123123123",
"productCoin": "BGB",
"interestCoin": "BGB",
"periodType": "flexible",
"period": "",
"holdAmount": "100.000",
"lastProfit": "0.01643800",
"totalProfit": "1.25479000",
"holdDays": "",
"status": "in_holding",
"allowRedemption": "",
"productLevel": "normal",
"apy": [
{
"rateLevel": "1",
"minApy": "0.000000",
"maxApy": "200.000000",
"currentApy": "6.00"
}
]
}
],
"endId": "456456456"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|resultList
|List<Object>
|资产列表
|> productId
|String
|产品Id
|> productCoin
|String
|产品申购币种
|> interestCoin
|String
|产品派息币种
|>periodType
|String
|期限类型
flexible 活期
fixed 定期
|>period
|String
|期限时长
flexible 不返回此值
|>holdAmount
|String
|当前申购数量
|>lastProfit
|String
|昨日收益
|>totalProfit
|String
|累计收益
|>holdDays
|String
|目前已持有天数
|>status
|String
|产品状态
in_progress 申购中
in_redemption 赎回中
|>advanceRedeem
|String
|是否允许提前赎回
Yes 允许
No 不允许
|> apy
|List<Object>
|阶梯利率信息
|> rateLevel
|String
|费率级别
|> minApy
|String
|阶梯最小金额值
|> maxApy
|String
|阶梯最大金额值
|> currentApy
|String
|当前阶梯年利率