Tutorial Intro en v3

Let's discover Docusaurus in less than 5 minutes.

Getting Started

Get started by creating a new site.

Or try Docusaurus immediately with docusaurus.new.

Generate a new site

Generate a new Docusaurus site using the classic template:

npm init docusaurus@latest my-website classic

Start your site

Run the development server:

cd my-website

npx docusaurus start

Your site starts at http://localhost:3000.

Open docs/intro.md and edit some lines: the site reloads automatically and displays your changes.