查看历史分润明细

限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-history-details
请求示例

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-history-details" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
idLessThanString请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
idGreaterThanString请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
startTimeString开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
endTimeString结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
limitString查询条数 默认100，最大100
coinString分润结算币种
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695806800430,
    "data": {
        "endId": "2",
        "profitList": [
            {
                "profitId": "1",
                "coin": "USDT",
                "distributeRatio": "8",
                "profit": "2.40377986",
                "followerName": "xx1",
                "profitTime": "1695371100000"
            },
            {
                "profitId": "2",
                "coin": "USDT",
                "distributeRatio": "8",
                "profit": "0.00000000",
                "followerName": "xx2",
                "profitTime": "1693822200000"
            },
            {
                "profitId": "3",
                "coin": "USDT",
                "distributeRatio": "8",
                "profit": "0.01625000",
                "followerName": "xx3",
                "profitTime": "1693556100000"
            },
            {
                "profitId": "4",
                "coin": "USDT",
                "distributeRatio": "8",
                "profit": "2.16373741",
                "followerName": "xx4",
                "profitTime": "1693536000000"
            }
        ]
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
profitListList分润集合
>profitIdString分润id
>coinString结算币种
>distributeRatioString分润比例
如为11.11 则代表为11.11%
>profitString收益
>followerNameString跟单员昵称
>profitTimeString分润时间
endIdString最后的跟分润id。
指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。