查看历史分润明细
限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-history-details
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-history-details" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
|idGreaterThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 默认100，最大100
|coin
|String
|否
|分润结算币种
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695806800430,
"data": {
"endId": "2",
"profitList": [
{
"profitId": "1",
"coin": "USDT",
"distributeRatio": "8",
"profit": "2.40377986",
"followerName": "xx1",
"profitTime": "1695371100000"
},
{
"profitId": "2",
"coin": "USDT",
"distributeRatio": "8",
"profit": "0.00000000",
"followerName": "xx2",
"profitTime": "1693822200000"
},
{
"profitId": "3",
"coin": "USDT",
"distributeRatio": "8",
"profit": "0.01625000",
"followerName": "xx3",
"profitTime": "1693556100000"
},
{
"profitId": "4",
"coin": "USDT",
"distributeRatio": "8",
"profit": "2.16373741",
"followerName": "xx4",
"profitTime": "1693536000000"
}
]
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|profitList
|List
|分润集合
|>profitId
|String
|分润id
|>coin
|String
|结算币种
|>distributeRatio
|String
|分润比例
如为11.11 则代表为11.11%
|>profit
|String
|收益
|>followerName
|String
|跟单员昵称
|>profitTime
|String
|分润时间
|endId
|String
|最后的跟分润id。
指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。