查看待分润明细
限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-details
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-details" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|coin
|String
|否
|分润结算币种
|pageNo
|String
|no
|当前页号
默认为1.
|pageSize
|String
|no
|查询数量
默认为20条，最大支持50条。
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"data": [
{
"distributeRatio": "11.11",
"coin": "usdt",
"profit": "0",
"followerName": "bitget"
}
],
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|>distributeRatio
|List
|分润比例
如为11.11 则代表为11.11%
|>profit
|String
|收益
|>coin
|String
|结算币种
|>followerName
|String
|跟单员昵称