查看待分润明细

限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-details
请求示例

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-details" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
coinString分润结算币种
pageNoStringno当前页号
默认为1.
pageSizeStringno查询数量
默认为20条，最大支持50条。
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": [
        {
            "distributeRatio": "11.11",
            "coin": "usdt",
            "profit": "0",
            "followerName": "bitget"
        }
    ],
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627354109502"
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
>distributeRatioList分润比例
如为11.11 则代表为11.11%
>profitString收益
>coinString结算币种
>followerNameString跟单员昵称