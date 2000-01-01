跳到主要内容

修改止盈止损

限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-modify-tpsl
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-modify-tpsl" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
   -d \'{"trackingNo": "123","stopSurplusPrice": "2000","stopLossPrice": "1000"}'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
trackingNoString跟踪订单号
stopSurplusPriceString止盈价（为空时，不管存不存在止盈都忽略或不更新，为0时，若存在止盈则表示取消原有止盈。大于等于0时，则表示更新或设置止盈）
stopLossPriceString止损价（为空时，不管存不存在止损都忽略或不更新，为0时，若存在止损则表示取消原有止损。大于等于0时，则表示更新或设置止损。）
返回示例
{
        "code": "00000",
        "msg": "success",
        "requestTime": "1656066841304",
        "data": null
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
codeString结果
00000 成功
其它值 失败