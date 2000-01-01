修改止盈止损
限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-modify-tpsl
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-modify-tpsl" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"trackingNo": "123","stopSurplusPrice": "2000","stopLossPrice": "1000"}'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|trackingNo
|String
|是
|跟踪订单号
|stopSurplusPrice
|String
|否
|止盈价（为空时，不管存不存在止盈都忽略或不更新，为0时，若存在止盈则表示取消原有止盈。大于等于0时，则表示更新或设置止盈）
|stopLossPrice
|String
|否
|止损价（为空时，不管存不存在止损都忽略或不更新，为0时，若存在止损则表示取消原有止损。大于等于0时，则表示更新或设置止损。）
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1656066841304",
"data": null
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|code
|String
|结果
00000 成功
其它值 失败