跳到主要内容

查询历史带单

限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-history-track
请求示例

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-history-track?idLessThan=100&idGreaterThan=10&startTime= 1627354109502&endTime=1627354129502&limit=50&order=desc&symbol=ethusdt" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
idLessThanString请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
idGreaterThanString请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
startTimeString开始时间戳
(跟单创建时间)
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
endTimeString结束时间戳
(跟单创建时间)
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
limitString查询条数 默认20，最大100
symbolString交易币对
支持大小写
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695805248324,
    "data": {
        "endId": "1",
        "trackingList": [
            {
                "trackingNo": "1",
                "fillSize": "0.0317",
                "buyPrice": "34869.2",
                "sellPrice": "34865.5",
                "achievedPL": "-0.78259",
                "buyTime": "1695728919902",
                "sellTime": "1695729885589",
                "buyFee": "-0.00001908",
                "sellFee": "-0.66314181",
                "achievedPLR": "-0.07",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "netProfit": "-1.44573",
                "followCount": "1"
            }
        ]
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
trackingListList带单记录集合
> trackingNoString跟踪订单号
> fillSizeString成交数量
> buyPriceString买入价格
> sellPriceString卖出价格
> achievedPLString已实现盈亏收益
> buyTimeString买入时间
> sellTimeString卖出时间
> buyFeeString买入手续费
> sellFeeString卖出手续费
> achievedPLRString已实现盈亏收益率,若值为11.11，则代表11.11%
> symbolString交易对
> netProfitString净收益（负数为亏损）
> followCountString此笔订单跟单人数
endIdString最后的跟踪订单id。
指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。