查询历史带单
限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-history-track
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-history-track?idLessThan=100&idGreaterThan=10&startTime= 1627354109502&endTime=1627354129502&limit=50&order=desc&symbol=ethusdt" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
|idGreaterThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
(跟单创建时间)
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
(跟单创建时间)
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 默认20，最大100
|symbol
|String
|否
|交易币对
支持大小写
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695805248324,
"data": {
"endId": "1",
"trackingList": [
{
"trackingNo": "1",
"fillSize": "0.0317",
"buyPrice": "34869.2",
"sellPrice": "34865.5",
"achievedPL": "-0.78259",
"buyTime": "1695728919902",
"sellTime": "1695729885589",
"buyFee": "-0.00001908",
"sellFee": "-0.66314181",
"achievedPLR": "-0.07",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"netProfit": "-1.44573",
"followCount": "1"
}
]
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|trackingList
|List
|带单记录集合
|> trackingNo
|String
|跟踪订单号
|> fillSize
|String
|成交数量
|> buyPrice
|String
|买入价格
|> sellPrice
|String
|卖出价格
|> achievedPL
|String
|已实现盈亏收益
|> buyTime
|String
|买入时间
|> sellTime
|String
|卖出时间
|> buyFee
|String
|买入手续费
|> sellFee
|String
|卖出手续费
|> achievedPLR
|String
|已实现盈亏收益率,若值为11.11，则代表11.11%
|> symbol
|String
|交易对
|> netProfit
|String
|净收益（负数为亏损）
|> followCount
|String
|此笔订单跟单人数
|endId
|String
|最后的跟踪订单id。
指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。