获取当前带单

限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-current-track
请求示例

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-current-track" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
symbolString交易对
idLessThanString请求此ID之前
idGreaterThanString请求此ID之后
startTimeString开始时间戳
endTimeString结束时间戳
limitString默认20条，最大支持50条。超过将返回20条
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695803899870,
    "data": {
        "endId": "1",
        "trackingList": [
            {
                "trackingNo": "1",
                "buyFillSize": "0.0317",
                "buyDelegateSize": "0.0317190800000000",
                "buyPrice": "34870.7",
                "unrealizedPL": "-0.79530295",
                "buyTime": "1695729894873",
                "buyFee": "-0.00001908",
                "unrealizedPLR": "-0.07",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "stopLossPrice": null,
                "stopSurplusPrice": null,
                "followCount": "1"
            }
        ]
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
trackingListString带单集合
>trackingNoString跟踪订单号
>buyFillSizeString买入成交张数
>buyDelegateSizeString买入委托数量
>buyPriceString买入价格
>unrealizedPLString当前未实现盈亏收益
>buyTimeString买入时间
>buyFeeString买入手续费
>unrealizedPLRString当前未实现盈亏收益率,若值为11.11，则代表11.11%
>symbolString交易对
>stopLossPriceString止损价格
>stopSurplusPriceString止盈价格
>followCountString此笔订单跟单人数
endIdString最后的数据id。id值为跟踪单号，用于根据id查询。