获取当前带单
限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-current-track
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-current-track" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|symbol
|String
|否
|交易对
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之前
|idGreaterThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之后
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
|limit
|String
|否
|默认20条，最大支持50条。超过将返回20条
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695803899870,
"data": {
"endId": "1",
"trackingList": [
{
"trackingNo": "1",
"buyFillSize": "0.0317",
"buyDelegateSize": "0.0317190800000000",
"buyPrice": "34870.7",
"unrealizedPL": "-0.79530295",
"buyTime": "1695729894873",
"buyFee": "-0.00001908",
"unrealizedPLR": "-0.07",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"stopLossPrice": null,
"stopSurplusPrice": null,
"followCount": "1"
}
]
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|trackingList
|String
|带单集合
|>trackingNo
|String
|跟踪订单号
|>buyFillSize
|String
|买入成交张数
|>buyDelegateSize
|String
|买入委托数量
|>buyPrice
|String
|买入价格
|>unrealizedPL
|String
|当前未实现盈亏收益
|>buyTime
|String
|买入时间
|>buyFee
|String
|买入手续费
|>unrealizedPLR
|String
|当前未实现盈亏收益率,若值为11.11，则代表11.11%
|>symbol
|String
|交易对
|>stopLossPrice
|String
|止损价格
|>stopSurplusPrice
|String
|止盈价格
|>followCount
|String
|此笔订单跟单人数
|endId
|String
|最后的数据id。id值为跟踪单号，用于根据id查询。