跳到主要内容

移除跟随者

限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-remove-follower
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-remove-follower" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
   -d \'{
        "followerUid": "12121dsa"
}'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
followerUidString跟随者 UID
返回示例
{
        "code": "00000",
        "msg": "success",
        "requestTime": "1656066841304",
        "data": null
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
codeString结果
00000 成功
其它值 失败