我的跟随者列表
限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-followers
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-followers" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|pageNo
|String
|否
|pageNo (default 1)
|pageSize
|String
|否
|pageSize(default 30 max 1000)
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695807814833,
"data": [
{
"accountEquity": "1001711.2164",
"isRemove": "NO",
"followerHeadPic": null,
"followerName": "BGU***1QK5",
"followerUid": "*********",
"followerTime": "1693533344295"
}
]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|accountEquity
|String
|账户权益值
|isRemove
|String
|能否移除跟单用户
yes 是;no 否
|followerHeadPic
|String
|跟随者头像
|followerName
|String
|跟随者昵称
|followerUid
|String
|跟随者用户id
|followerTime
|String
|跟随日期（以初次跟随日期为准）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085