跟随者新增或修改跟随配置
限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/settings
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/settings" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{
"traderId": "abc123",
"settings": [{
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"traceType": "amount",
"maxHoldSize": "1000",
"traceValue": "100",
"stopSurplusRatio": "10",
"stopLossRatio": "10"
}]
}'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|traderId
|String
|是
|交易员ID
|settings
|String
|是
|配置
|>symbol
|String
|是
|交易币对
|>traceType
|String
|是
|跟单类型
percent 设置跟单金额对交易员开仓金额的比例，例如1，则表示跟交易员开仓金额相同，2表示开仓金额是交易员开仓金额的2倍;
amount 跟单金额指定固定金额;
count 跟单金额固定张数;
|>maxHoldSize
|String
|是
|最大跟随买入数量
|>traceValue
|String
|否
|跟投值
|>stopLossRatio
|String
|否
|止损比例 只能整数 10 代表 10%
|>stopSurplusRatio
|String
|否
|止盈比例 只能整数 10 代表 10%
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1656066841304",
"data": null
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|code
|String
|执行结果
00000 成功