跳到主要内容

跟随者新增或修改跟随配置

限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/copy/spot-follower/settings
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/settings" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
   -d \'{
        "traderId": "abc123",
        "settings": [{
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "traceType": "amount",
                "maxHoldSize": "1000",
                "traceValue": "100",
                "stopSurplusRatio": "10",
                "stopLossRatio": "10"
        }]
}'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
traderIdString交易员ID
settingsString配置
>symbolString交易币对
>traceTypeString跟单类型
percent 设置跟单金额对交易员开仓金额的比例，例如1，则表示跟交易员开仓金额相同，2表示开仓金额是交易员开仓金额的2倍;
amount 跟单金额指定固定金额;
count 跟单金额固定张数;
>maxHoldSizeString最大跟随买入数量
>traceValueString跟投值
>stopLossRatioString止损比例 只能整数 10 代表 10%
>stopSurplusRatioString止盈比例 只能整数 10 代表 10%
返回示例
{
        "code": "00000",
        "msg": "success",
        "requestTime": "1656066841304",
        "data": null
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
codeString执行结果
00000 成功