查询历史跟单信息

限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-history-orders
请求示例

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-follower/query-history-orders" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
symbolString交易对
traderIdString交易员id
idLessThanString请求此ID之前
idGreaterThanString请求此ID之后
startTimeString开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
endTimeString结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
limitString默认20条，最大支持50条。超过将返回20条
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695811537460,
    "data": {
        "endId": "1",
        "trackingList": [
            {
                "trackingNo": "1",
                "traderId": "**********",
                "fillSize": "0.0316",
                "buyPrice": "34870.7",
                "sellPrice": "34865.5",
                "buyFee": "-0.00001902",
                "sellFee": "-0.66104988",
                "achievedPL": "-0.82756",
                "achievedPLR": "-0.07",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "buyTime": "1695729617968",
                "sellTime": "1695729886269"
            }
        ]
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
trackingListlist跟单集合
> trackingNoString跟踪订单号
> traderIdString交易员uid
> fillSizeString成交数量
> buyPriceString买入价格
> sellPriceString卖出均价
> achievedPLString已实现盈亏收益
> buyTimeString买入时间
> sellTimeString卖出时间
> buyFeeString买入手续费
> sellFeeString卖出手续费
> achievedPLRString已实现盈亏收益率若值为11.11，则代表11.11%
> symbolString交易对
endIdString最后的数据id。id值为跟踪单号，用于根据id查询