跟随者查询历史跟单信息
限速规则 20次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-history-orders
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-history-orders?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT&endTime=1695721038000&startTime=1692599209000&limit=1" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
|idGreaterThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 默认100，最大100
|symbol
|String
|否
|交易币对,支持大小写
|productType
|String
|是
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
|traderId
|String
|否
|交易员id
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695808417159,
"data": {
"trackingList": [
{
"trackingNo": "123123123123",
"posSide": "long",
"openLeverage": "20",
"openSize": "0.1852",
"closeSize": "0.1852",
"openPriceAvg": "32000.5",
"closePriceAvg": "28233.0",
"achievedPL": "-697.74100000",
"openFee": "-5.92649260",
"closeFee": "-5.22875160",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"profitRate": "-235.47",
"netProfit": "-697.74100000",
"openOrderId": "1",
"closeOrderId": "1",
"openTime": "1695176941362",
"closeTime": "1695353868557",
"traderId": "**********",
"productType": "usdt-futures"
}
],
"endId": ""
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|trackingList
|List
|跟单记录集合
|>trackingNo
|String
|跟踪订单号
|>traderId
|String
|交易员UID
|>openOrderId
|String
|跟随者开仓单号
|>closeOrderId
|String
|跟随者平仓单号
|>productType
|String
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
|>symbol
|String
|交易对名称
|>posSide
|String
|持仓方向
long 双向持仓多头
short 双向持仓空头
|>openLeverage
|String
|开仓杠杆
|>openPriceAvg
|String
|开仓均价
|>openTime
|String
|开仓时间
|>openSize
|String
|开仓数量
|>closePriceAvg
|String
|平仓均价
|>closeFee
|String
|平仓手续费
(只展示usdt，不展示抵扣)
|>openFee
|String
|开仓手续费
(只展示usdt，不展示抵扣)
|>closeSize
|String
|平仓数量
|>closeTime
|String
|平仓时间
|>profitRate
|String
|收益率
|>netProfit
|String
|跟随净收益
|>achievedPL
|String
|已实现盈亏
|endId
|String
|最后的跟踪订单id。指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。