跟随者查询历史跟单信息

限速规则 20次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-history-orders
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-follower/query-history-orders?productType=usdt-futures&symbol=BTCUSDT&endTime=1695721038000&startTime=1692599209000&limit=1" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
idLessThanString请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
idGreaterThanString请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
startTimeString开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
endTimeString结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
limitString查询条数 默认100，最大100
symbolString交易币对,支持大小写
productTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
traderIdString交易员id
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695808417159,
    "data": {
        "trackingList": [
            {
                "trackingNo": "123123123123",
                "posSide": "long",
                "openLeverage": "20",
                "openSize": "0.1852",
                "closeSize": "0.1852",
                "openPriceAvg": "32000.5",
                "closePriceAvg": "28233.0",
                "achievedPL": "-697.74100000",
                "openFee": "-5.92649260",
                "closeFee": "-5.22875160",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "profitRate": "-235.47",
                "netProfit": "-697.74100000",
                "openOrderId": "1",
                "closeOrderId": "1",
                "openTime": "1695176941362",
                "closeTime": "1695353868557",
                "traderId": "**********",
                "productType": "usdt-futures"
            }
        ],
        "endId": ""
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
trackingListList跟单记录集合
>trackingNoString跟踪订单号
>traderIdString交易员UID
>openOrderIdString跟随者开仓单号
>closeOrderIdString跟随者平仓单号
>productTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
>symbolString交易对名称
>posSideString持仓方向
long 双向持仓多头
short 双向持仓空头
>openLeverageString开仓杠杆
>openPriceAvgString开仓均价
>openTimeString开仓时间
>openSizeString开仓数量
>closePriceAvgString平仓均价
>closeFeeString平仓手续费
(只展示usdt，不展示抵扣)
>openFeeString开仓手续费
(只展示usdt，不展示抵扣)
>closeSizeString平仓数量
>closeTimeString平仓时间
>profitRateString收益率
>netProfitString跟随净收益
>achievedPLString已实现盈亏
endIdString最后的跟踪订单id。指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。