查询交易员历史带单列表

限速规则: 10次/1s (ip)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-history-traces
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-history-traces?traderId=123123123&productType=USDT-FUTURES&symbol=btcusdt&limit=1&endTime=1695721038000&startTime=1693559889000" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
idLessThanString请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
idGreaterThanString请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
startTimeString开始时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
endTimeString结束时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
traderIdString交易员UID
symbolString币对
productTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
limitString查询条数 默认100，最大100
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "trackingList": [
            {
                "trackingNo": "1",
                "openOrderId": "112345",
                "closeOrderId": "2312312",
                "marginMode": "cross",
                "posSide": "long",
                "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
                "openLeverage": "20",
                "openAvgPrice": "2122",
                "openTime": "1627354109502",
                "openSize": "10",
                "closeAvgPrice": "2300",
                "closeTime": "1627354109502",
                "closeSize": "2122",
                "openFee": "-0.12",
                "closeFee": "-0.13",
                "marginAmount": "300",
                "followCount": "12",
                "cTime": "1627354109502"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "123"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627354109502"
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
trackingListList带单记录集合
>trackingNoString跟单id
>openOrderIdString开仓订单id
>closeOrderIdString平仓订单id
>marginModeString仓位模式
isolated 逐仓
cross 全仓
>posSideString持仓方向
long 双向持仓多头
short 双向持仓空头
>symbolString交易对
>openLeverageString开仓杠杆
>openAvgPriceString开仓均价
>openTimeString开仓时间 （毫秒时间戳）
>openSizeString开仓数量
>closeAvgPriceString平仓均价
>closeTimeString平仓时间（毫秒时间戳）
>closeSizeString平仓数量
>openFeeString开仓手续费(不包括折扣）
>closeFeeString平仓手续费(不包括折扣）
>marginAmountString保证金金额
>followCountString此笔订单跟单人数
>cTimeString跟单创建时间
endIdString最后的跟踪订单id。
指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。