查询交易员历史带单列表
限速规则: 10次/1s (ip)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-history-traces
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-history-traces?traderId=123123123&productType=USDT-FUTURES&symbol=btcusdt&limit=1&endTime=1695721038000&startTime=1693559889000" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
|idGreaterThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之后（更新的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传结束时间，则默认结束时间为三个月。）
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
（跟单创建时间）
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
（时间跨度最大支持三个月，若不传开始时间，则默认开始时间为三个月。）
|traderId
|String
|是
|交易员UID
|symbol
|String
|否
|币对
|productType
|String
|是
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 默认100，最大100
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"trackingList": [
{
"trackingNo": "1",
"openOrderId": "112345",
"closeOrderId": "2312312",
"marginMode": "cross",
"posSide": "long",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"openLeverage": "20",
"openAvgPrice": "2122",
"openTime": "1627354109502",
"openSize": "10",
"closeAvgPrice": "2300",
"closeTime": "1627354109502",
"closeSize": "2122",
"openFee": "-0.12",
"closeFee": "-0.13",
"marginAmount": "300",
"followCount": "12",
"cTime": "1627354109502"
}
],
"endId": "123"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|trackingList
|List
|带单记录集合
|>trackingNo
|String
|跟单id
|>openOrderId
|String
|开仓订单id
|>closeOrderId
|String
|平仓订单id
|>marginMode
|String
|仓位模式
isolated 逐仓
cross 全仓
|>posSide
|String
|持仓方向
long 双向持仓多头
short 双向持仓空头
|>symbol
|String
|交易对
|>openLeverage
|String
|开仓杠杆
|>openAvgPrice
|String
|开仓均价
|>openTime
|String
|开仓时间 （毫秒时间戳）
|>openSize
|String
|开仓数量
|>closeAvgPrice
|String
|平仓均价
|>closeTime
|String
|平仓时间（毫秒时间戳）
|>closeSize
|String
|平仓数量
|>openFee
|String
|开仓手续费(不包括折扣）
|>closeFee
|String
|平仓手续费(不包括折扣）
|>marginAmount
|String
|保证金金额
|>followCount
|String
|此笔订单跟单人数
|>cTime
|String
|跟单创建时间
|endId
|String
|最后的跟踪订单id。
指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。