K线频道
描述
订单K线频道
请求示例
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "candle1m",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
}
]
}
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|op
|String
|是
|操作, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|是
|请求订阅的频道列表
|> instType
|String
|是
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
|> channel
|String
|是
|频道名，candle1m (1分钟) candle5m (5分钟) candle15m (15分钟) candle30m (30分钟) candle1H (1小时) candle4H (4小时) candle12H (12小时)
candle1D (1天) candle1W (1周) candle6H (6小时) candle3D (3天) candle1M (1月线) candle6Hutc (零时区 6小时线) candle12Hutc (零时区12小时线)
candle1Dutc (零时区 1日线) candle3Dutc (零时区 3日线) candle1Wutc (零时区 周线) candle1Mutc (零时区 月线)
|> instId
|String
|是
|产品ID
如：ETHUSDT
订阅返回示例
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "candle1m",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|event
|String
|事件
|arg
|Object
|订阅的频道
|> channel
|String
|频道名，candle1m (1分钟) candle5m (5分钟) candle15m (15分钟) candle30m (30分钟) candle1H (1小时) candle4H (4小时) candle12H (12小时)
candle1D (1天) candle1W (1周) candle6H (6小时) candle3D (3天) candle1M (1月线) candle6Hutc (零时区 6小时线) candle12Hutc (零时区12小时线)
candle1Dutc (零时区 1日线) candle3Dutc (零时区 3日线) candle1Wutc (零时区 周线) candle1Mutc (零时区 月线)
|> instType
|String
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
|> instId
|String
|如：ETHUSDT
|code
|String
|错误码
|msg
|String
|错误消息
推送返回示例
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "candle1m",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
},
"data": [
[
"1695685500000",
"27000",
"27000.5",
"27000",
"27000.5",
"0.057",
"1539.0155",
"1539.0155"
]
],
"ts": 1695715462250
}
推送数据参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|action
|String
|推送动作,
snapshot or
update
|arg
|Object
|订阅成功的频道
|> channel
|String
|频道名
|> instId
|String
|产品ID, 如：ETHUSDT
|> instType
|String
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
|data
|List<String>
|订阅的数据
|> index[0]
|String
|开始时间，Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
|> index[1]
|String
|开盘价格
|> index[2]
|String
|最高价格
|> index[3]
|String
|最低价格
|> index[4]
|String
|收盘价格
|> index[5]
|String
|数值为左币交易量, 交易币成交量
|> index[6]
|String
|计价币成交量
|> index[7]
|String
|折合USDT量