K线频道

订单K线频道

请求示例
{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
            "channel": "candle1m",
            "instId": "BTCUSDT"
        }
    ]
}

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
opString操作, subscribe unsubscribe
argsList<Object>请求订阅的频道列表
> instTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
> channelString频道名，candle1m (1分钟) candle5m (5分钟) candle15m (15分钟) candle30m (30分钟) candle1H (1小时) candle4H (4小时) candle12H (12小时)
candle1D (1天) candle1W (1周) candle6H (6小时) candle3D (3天) candle1M (1月线) candle6Hutc (零时区 6小时线) candle12Hutc (零时区12小时线)
candle1Dutc (零时区 1日线) candle3Dutc (零时区 3日线) candle1Wutc (零时区 周线) candle1Mutc (零时区 月线)
> instIdString产品ID
如：ETHUSDT
订阅返回示例
{
    "event": "subscribe",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "candle1m",
        "instId": "BTCUSDT"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
eventString事件
argObject订阅的频道
> channelString频道名，candle1m (1分钟) candle5m (5分钟) candle15m (15分钟) candle30m (30分钟) candle1H (1小时) candle4H (4小时) candle12H (12小时)
candle1D (1天) candle1W (1周) candle6H (6小时) candle3D (3天) candle1M (1月线) candle6Hutc (零时区 6小时线) candle12Hutc (零时区12小时线)
candle1Dutc (零时区 1日线) candle3Dutc (零时区 3日线) candle1Wutc (零时区 周线) candle1Mutc (零时区 月线)
> instTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
> instIdString如：ETHUSDT
codeString错误码
msgString错误消息
推送返回示例
{
    "action": "snapshot",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "candle1m",
        "instId": "BTCUSDT"
    },
    "data": [
        [
            "1695685500000",
            "27000",
            "27000.5",
            "27000",
            "27000.5",
            "0.057",
            "1539.0155",
            "1539.0155"
        ]
    ],
    "ts": 1695715462250
}

推送数据参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
actionString推送动作, snapshot or update
argObject订阅成功的频道
> channelString频道名
> instIdString产品ID, 如：ETHUSDT
> instTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
dataList<String>订阅的数据
> index[0]String开始时间，Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
> index[1]String开盘价格
> index[2]String最高价格
> index[3]String最低价格
> index[4]String收盘价格
> index[5]String数值为左币交易量, 交易币成交量
> index[6]String计价币成交量
> index[7]String折合USDT量