计划委托频道

描述

订阅计划委托

请求示例
{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
            "channel": "orders-algo",
            "instId": "default"
        }
    ]
}

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
opString操作, subscribe unsubscribe
argsList<Object>请求订阅的频道列表
> channelString频道名，
> instTypeString产品类型
> instIdString交易对
订阅返回示例
{
    "event": "subscribe",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "orders-algo",
        "instId": "default"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
eventString事件
argObject订阅的频道
> channelString频道名
> instTypeString产品类型
> instIdString产品ID
codeString错误码
msgString错误消息
推送返回示例
{
    "action": "snapshot",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "orders-algo",
        "instId": "default"
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "instId": "BTCUSDT",
            "orderId": "1",
            "clientOid": "1",
            "triggerPrice": "27000.000000000",
            "triggerType": "fill_price",
            "triggerTime": "1695719197612",
            "planType": "pl",
            "price": "27000.000000000",
            "size": "0.020000000",
            "actualSize": "0.000000000",
            "orderType": "market",
            "side": "buy",
            "tradeSide": "open",
            "posSide": "long",
            "marginCoin": "USDT",
            "status": "live",
            "posMode": "hedge_mode",
            "enterPointSource": "web",
            "stopSurplusTriggerType": "fill_price",
            "stopLossTriggerType": "fill_price",
            "cTime": "1695719197612",
            "uTime": "1695719197612"
        }
    ],
    "ts": 1695719197733
}

推送数据参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
actionString推送动作
argObject订阅成功的频道
> channelString频道名
> instTypeString产品类型
> instIdString产品ID
dataList<Object>订阅的数据
> instIdString产品ID
> orderIdString策略订单ID
> clientOidString自定义策略订单id
> triggerPriceString触发价格
> triggerTypeString触发类型
fill_price成交价格
mark_price标记价格
> triggerTimeString触发时间, ms
> planTypeStringWebsocket planType,ws计划委托类型
默认值pl
> priceString委托价格
> sizeString原始委托数量，以币为单位
> actualSizeString实际委托数量 以币为单位
> orderTypeString订单类型
limit 限价单，
market 市价单
> sideString订单方向，
> tradeSideStringTrade Side 交易方向
> posSideString持仓方向；
> marginCoinString保证金币种
> statusString订单状态
> posModeString持仓模式
one_way_mode 单向持仓
hedge_mode 双向持仓
> enterPointSourceString客户端: WEB/API/SYS/ANDROID/IOS
> stopSurplusPriceString预设/部分/仓位 仓位止盈执行价
1.planType为pl时，代表预设止盈执行价。
2.planType为tp时，代表部分止盈执行价。
3.planType为ptp时，代表仓位止盈执行价。
> stopSurplusTriggerPriceString预设/部分/仓位 止盈触发价格
1.planType为pl时，代表预设止盈触发价。
2.planType为tp时，代表部分止盈触发价。
3.planType为ptp时，代表仓位止盈触发价。
没有时为空。
> stopSurplusTriggerTypeString预设/部分/仓位 止盈触发类型
1.planType为pl时，代表预设止盈触发类型。
2.planType为tp时，代表部分止盈触发类型。
3.planType为ptp时，代表仓位止盈触发类型。
没有时为空。
> stopLossPriceString预设/部分/仓位 止损执行价
1.planType为pl时，代表预设止损执行价。
2.planType为sl时，代表部分止损执行价。
3.planType为psl时，代表仓位止损执行价。
没有时为空。
> stopLossTriggerPriceString预设/部分/仓位 止损触发价格
1.planType为pl时，代表预设止损触发价。
2.planType为sl时，代表部分止损触发价。
3.planType为psl时，代表仓位止损触发价。
>stopLossTriggerType
> stopLossTriggerTypeString预设/部分/仓位 止损触发类型
1.planType为pl时，代表预设止盈触发类型。
2.planType为tp时，代表部分止盈触发类型。
3.planType为ptp时，代表仓位止盈触发类型。
没有时为空。
> uTimeString订单更新时间，Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085