计划委托频道
描述
订阅计划委托
请求示例
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "orders-algo",
"instId": "default"
}
]
}
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|op
|String
|是
|操作, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|是
|请求订阅的频道列表
|> channel
|String
|是
|频道名，
|> instType
|String
|是
|产品类型
|> instId
|String
|否
|交易对
订阅返回示例
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "orders-algo",
"instId": "default"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|event
|String
|事件
|arg
|Object
|订阅的频道
|> channel
|String
|频道名
|> instType
|String
|产品类型
|> instId
|String
|产品ID
|code
|String
|错误码
|msg
|String
|错误消息
推送返回示例
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "orders-algo",
"instId": "default"
},
"data": [
{
"instId": "BTCUSDT",
"orderId": "1",
"clientOid": "1",
"triggerPrice": "27000.000000000",
"triggerType": "fill_price",
"triggerTime": "1695719197612",
"planType": "pl",
"price": "27000.000000000",
"size": "0.020000000",
"actualSize": "0.000000000",
"orderType": "market",
"side": "buy",
"tradeSide": "open",
"posSide": "long",
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"status": "live",
"posMode": "hedge_mode",
"enterPointSource": "web",
"stopSurplusTriggerType": "fill_price",
"stopLossTriggerType": "fill_price",
"cTime": "1695719197612",
"uTime": "1695719197612"
}
],
"ts": 1695719197733
}
推送数据参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|action
|String
|推送动作
|arg
|Object
|订阅成功的频道
|> channel
|String
|频道名
|> instType
|String
|产品类型
|> instId
|String
|产品ID
|data
|List<Object>
|订阅的数据
|> instId
|String
|产品ID
|> orderId
|String
|策略订单ID
|> clientOid
|String
|自定义策略订单id
|> triggerPrice
|String
|触发价格
|> triggerType
|String
|触发类型
fill_price成交价格
mark_price标记价格
|> triggerTime
|String
|触发时间, ms
|> planType
|String
|Websocket planType,ws计划委托类型
默认值pl
|> price
|String
|委托价格
|> size
|String
|原始委托数量，以币为单位
|> actualSize
|String
|实际委托数量 以币为单位
|> orderType
|String
|订单类型
limit 限价单，
market 市价单
|> side
|String
|订单方向，
|> tradeSide
|String
|Trade Side 交易方向
|> posSide
|String
|持仓方向；
|> marginCoin
|String
|保证金币种
|> status
|String
|订单状态
|> posMode
|String
|持仓模式
one_way_mode 单向持仓
hedge_mode 双向持仓
|> enterPointSource
|String
|客户端: WEB/API/SYS/ANDROID/IOS
|> stopSurplusPrice
|String
|预设/部分/仓位 仓位止盈执行价
1.planType为pl时，代表预设止盈执行价。
2.planType为tp时，代表部分止盈执行价。
3.planType为ptp时，代表仓位止盈执行价。
|> stopSurplusTriggerPrice
|String
|预设/部分/仓位 止盈触发价格
1.planType为pl时，代表预设止盈触发价。
2.planType为tp时，代表部分止盈触发价。
3.planType为ptp时，代表仓位止盈触发价。
没有时为空。
|> stopSurplusTriggerType
|String
|预设/部分/仓位 止盈触发类型
1.planType为pl时，代表预设止盈触发类型。
2.planType为tp时，代表部分止盈触发类型。
3.planType为ptp时，代表仓位止盈触发类型。
没有时为空。
|> stopLossPrice
|String
|预设/部分/仓位 止损执行价
1.planType为pl时，代表预设止损执行价。
2.planType为sl时，代表部分止损执行价。
3.planType为psl时，代表仓位止损执行价。
没有时为空。
|> stopLossTriggerPrice
|String
|预设/部分/仓位 止损触发价格
1.planType为pl时，代表预设止损触发价。
2.planType为sl时，代表部分止损触发价。
3.planType为psl时，代表仓位止损触发价。
>stopLossTriggerType
|> stopLossTriggerType
|String
|预设/部分/仓位 止损触发类型
1.planType为pl时，代表预设止盈触发类型。
2.planType为tp时，代表部分止盈触发类型。
3.planType为ptp时，代表仓位止盈触发类型。
没有时为空。
|> uTime
|String
|订单更新时间，Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085