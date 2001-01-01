查询当前委托
普通用户10次/S 根据uid限频
描述
可查询当前的所有委托（普通单）委托信息。
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/mix/order/orders-pending
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/orders-pending?productType=usdt-futures" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|orderId
|String
|否
|订单id
orderId和clientOid必须两者传一个，同传时以orderId为准。
|clientOid
|String
|否
|自定义订单id
orderId和clientOid必须两者传一个，同传时以orderId为准。
|symbol
|String
|否
|交易对 如:ethusdt
|productType
|String
|是
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
|status
|String
|否
|订单状态
若未指定，将查询所有状态live 等待成交（尚未有任何成交）
partially_filled 部分成交
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 最大100，默认100
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"entrustedList": [
{
"symbol": "ethusdt",
"size": "100",
"orderId": "123",
"clientOid": "12321",
"baseVolume": "12.1",
"fee": "",
"price": "1900",
"priceAvg": "1903",
"status": "partially_filled",
"side": "buy",
"force": "gtc",
"totalProfits": "0",
"posSide": "long",
"marginCoin": "usdt",
"quoteVolume": "22001.21",
"leverage": "20",
"marginMode": "cross",
"enterPointSource": "api",
"tradeSide": "open",
"posMode": "hedge_mode",
"orderType": "limit",
"orderSource": "normal",
"cTime": "1627293504612",
"uTime": "1627293505612",
"presetStopSurplusPrice": "2001",
"presetStopLossPrice": "1800"
}
],
"endId": "123"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|entrustedList
|List<Object>
|委托集合
|>symbol
|String
|交易对名称
|>size
|String
|委托数量
|>orderId
|String
|订单id
|>clientOid
|String
|自定义id
|>baseVolume
|String
|交易币成交数量
|>fee
|String
|手续费
|>price
|String
|委托价格
|>priceAvg
|String
|平均成交价格
status为new、init时为空
|> status
|String
|订单状态
live 等待成交（尚未有任何成交）
partially_filled 部分成交
|>side
|String
|开单方向
buy 买，sell 卖
|>force
|String
|订单有效期
ioc 无法立即成交的部分就撤销
fok 无法全部立即成交就撤销
gtc 普通订单, 订单会一直有效，直到被成交或者取消
post_only 只做maker
|>totalProfits
|String
|总盈亏
status为live时为空。
|>posSide
|String
|持仓方向
long 双向持仓多头
short 双向持仓空头
net 单向持仓
|>marginCoin
|String
|保证金币种
|>quoteVolume
|String
|计价币成交数量
|>leverage
|String
|杠杆倍数
|>marginMode
|String
|保证金模式
isolated 逐仓
crossed 全仓
|>reduceOnly
|String
|是否只减仓
|>enterPointSource
|String
|订单来源
WEB 自Web端创建的订单
API 自API端创建的订单
SYS 系统托管订单, 通常由强制平仓逻辑生成
ANDROID 自Android端创建的订单
IOS 自IOS端创建的订单
|>tradeSide
|String
|交易方向
open 开（开平仓模式）
close 平（开平仓模式）
reduce_close_long
强制减多
reduce_close_short
强制减空
offset_close_long
轧差强制减多
offset_close_short
轧差强制减空
burst_close_long
爆仓平多
burst_close_short
爆仓平空
delivery_close_long
多头交割
delivery_close_short
空头交割
|>posMode
|String
|持仓模式
one_way_mode 单向持仓
hedge_mode 双向持仓
|>orderType
|String
|订单类型
limit 限价单
market 市价单
|>orderSource
|String
|订单资源
normal 正常下单
market 市价单
profit_market 市价止盈单
loss_market 市价止损单
Trader_delegate 交易员带单下单
trader_profit 交易员止盈
trader_loss 交易员止损
reverse 反手订单
trader_reverse 交易员带单反手
profit_limit 止盈限价
loss_limit 止损限价
liquidation 爆仓单
delivery_close_long 多仓交割
delivery_close_short 空仓交割
pos_profit_limit 仓位止盈限价
pos_profit_market 仓位止盈市价
pos_loss_limit 仓位止损限价
pos_loss_market 仓位止损市价
|>cTime
|String
|创建时间
|>uTime
|String
|最近更新时间
|>presetStopSurplusPrice
|String
|预设止盈值
|>presetStopLossPrice
|String
|预设止损值
endId
String
最后的订单id。
指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。
|endId
|String
|上次查询结束订单ID