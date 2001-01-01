跳到主要内容

描述

可查询当前的所有委托（普通单）委托信息。

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/mix/order/orders-pending
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/orders-pending?productType=usdt-futures" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
orderIdString订单id
orderId和clientOid必须两者传一个，同传时以orderId为准。
clientOidString自定义订单id
orderId和clientOid必须两者传一个，同传时以orderId为准。
symbolString交易对 如:ethusdt
productTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
statusString订单状态
若未指定，将查询所有状态live 等待成交（尚未有任何成交）
partially_filled 部分成交
idLessThanString请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
startTimeString开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
endTimeString结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
limitString查询条数 最大100，默认100
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "entrustedList": [
            {
                "symbol": "ethusdt",
                "size": "100",
                "orderId": "123",
                "clientOid": "12321",
                "baseVolume": "12.1",
                "fee": "",
                "price": "1900",
                "priceAvg": "1903",
                "status": "partially_filled",
                "side": "buy",
                "force": "gtc",
                "totalProfits": "0",
                "posSide": "long",
                "marginCoin": "usdt",
                "quoteVolume": "22001.21",
                "leverage": "20",
                "marginMode": "cross",
                "enterPointSource": "api",
                "tradeSide": "open",
                "posMode": "hedge_mode",
                "orderType": "limit",
                "orderSource": "normal",
                "cTime": "1627293504612",
                "uTime": "1627293505612",
                "presetStopSurplusPrice": "2001",
                "presetStopLossPrice": "1800"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "123"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
entrustedListList<Object>委托集合
>symbolString交易对名称
>sizeString委托数量
>orderIdString订单id
>clientOidString自定义id
>baseVolumeString交易币成交数量
>feeString手续费
>priceString委托价格
>priceAvgString平均成交价格
status为new、init时为空
> statusString订单状态
live 等待成交（尚未有任何成交）
partially_filled 部分成交
>sideString开单方向
buy 买，sell 卖
>forceString订单有效期
ioc 无法立即成交的部分就撤销
fok 无法全部立即成交就撤销
gtc 普通订单, 订单会一直有效，直到被成交或者取消
post_only 只做maker
>totalProfitsString总盈亏
status为live时为空。
>posSideString持仓方向
long 双向持仓多头
short 双向持仓空头
net 单向持仓
>marginCoinString保证金币种
>quoteVolumeString计价币成交数量
>leverageString杠杆倍数
>marginModeString保证金模式
isolated 逐仓
crossed 全仓
>reduceOnlyString是否只减仓
>enterPointSourceString订单来源
WEB 自Web端创建的订单
API 自API端创建的订单
SYS 系统托管订单, 通常由强制平仓逻辑生成
ANDROID 自Android端创建的订单
IOS 自IOS端创建的订单
>tradeSideString交易方向
open 开（开平仓模式）
close 平（开平仓模式）
reduce_close_long
强制减多
reduce_close_short
强制减空
offset_close_long
轧差强制减多
offset_close_short
轧差强制减空
burst_close_long
爆仓平多
burst_close_short
爆仓平空
delivery_close_long
多头交割
delivery_close_short
空头交割
>posModeString持仓模式
one_way_mode 单向持仓
hedge_mode 双向持仓
>orderTypeString订单类型
limit 限价单
market 市价单
>orderSourceString订单资源
normal 正常下单
market 市价单
profit_market 市价止盈单
loss_market 市价止损单
Trader_delegate 交易员带单下单
trader_profit 交易员止盈
trader_loss 交易员止损
reverse 反手订单
trader_reverse 交易员带单反手
profit_limit 止盈限价
loss_limit 止损限价
liquidation 爆仓单
delivery_close_long 多仓交割
delivery_close_short 空仓交割
pos_profit_limit 仓位止盈限价
pos_profit_market 仓位止盈市价
pos_loss_limit 仓位止损限价
pos_loss_market 仓位止损市价
>cTimeString创建时间
>uTimeString最近更新时间
>presetStopSurplusPriceString预设止盈值
>presetStopLossPriceString预设止损值
endId
String
最后的订单id。
指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。
endIdString上次查询结束订单ID