获取成交明细
普通用户10次/S 根据uid限频
描述
获取合约成交明细记录
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/mix/order/fills
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/fills?productType=usdt-futures" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|orderId
|String
|否
|订单id
|symbol
|String
|否
|交易对 如:ethusdt
|productType
|String
|是
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间 （时间戳毫秒）
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间 （时间戳毫秒）
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 默认100，最大100
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"fillList": [
{
"tradeId": "123",
"symbol": "ethusdt",
"orderId": "121212",
"price": "1900",
"baseVolume": "1",
"feeDetail": [
{
"deduction": "yes",
"feeCoin": "BGB",
"totalDeductionFee": "-0.017118519726",
"totalFee": "-0.017118519726"
}
],
"side": "buy",
"quoteVolume": "1902",
"profit": "102",
"enterPointSource": "api",
"tradeSide": "close",
"posMode": "hedge_mode",
"tradeScope": "taker",
"cTime": "1627293509612"
}
],
"endId": "123"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|fillList
|List<Object>
|成交明细集合
|>tradeId
|String
|成交id
|>symbol
|String
|交易对名称
|>orderId
|String
|订单号
|>price
|String
|成交价格
|>baseVolume
|String
|交易币成交数量
|>feeDetail
|String
|手续费
|>>deduction
|String
|是否扣除(抵扣劵）
|>>feeCoin
|String
|币种代码
|>>totalDeductionFee
|String
|手续费折扣总额
|>>totalFee
|String
|总计手续费
|>side
|String
|成交类型
buy 买
sell 卖
|>quoteVolume
|String
|计价币交易额
|>profit
|String
|利润
|>enterPointSource
|String
|订单来源
WEB 自Web端创建的订单
API 自API端创建的订单
SYS 系统托管订单, 通常由强制平仓逻辑生成
ANDROID 自Android端创建的订单
IOS 自IOS端创建的订单
|>tradeSide
|String
|交易方向
open 开（开平仓模式）
close 平（开平仓模式）
reduce_close_long 强制减多
reduce_close_short 强制减空
offset_close_long 轧差强制减多
offset_close_short 轧差强制减空
burst_close_long 爆仓平多
burst_close_short 爆仓平空
delivery_close_long 多头交割
delivery_close_short 空头交割
|>posMode
|String
|持仓模式
one_way_mode 单向持仓
hedge_mode 双向持仓
|>tradeScope
|String
|Trader tag
taker: Taker
maker: Maker
|>cTime
|String
|成交时间
|endId
|String
|最后的成交id。
指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。