获取订单详情

限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

描述

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/mix/order/detail
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/detail?
symbol=ETHUSDT&orderId=1212121212121212&clientOid=test123&productType=usdt-futures" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
symbolString产品ID 必须大写
productTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
orderIdString订单ID
'orderId' or 'clientOid' 必需提供一个
clientOidString自定义订单ID
'orderId' or 'clientOid' 必需提供一个
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695823012595,
    "data": {
        "symbol": "ethusdt",
        "size": "2",
        "orderId": "123456",
        "clientOid": "77777",
        "baseVolume": "2",
        "priceAvg": "1900",
        "fee": "",
        "price": "1900",
        "state": "filled",
        "side": "buy",
        "force": "gtc",
        "totalProfits": "2112",
        "posSide": "long",
        "marginCoin": "usdt",
        "presetStopSurplusPrice": "1910",
        "presetStopLossPrice": "1890",
        "quoteVolume": "1900",
        "orderType": "limit",
        "leverage": "20",
        "marginMode": "cross",
        "reduceOnly": "yes",
        "enterPointSource": "api",
        "tradeSide": "",
        "posMode": "one_way_mode",
        "orderSource": "normal",
        "cTime": "1627300098776",
        "uTime": "1627300098776"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
symbolString交易对名称
sizeString委托数量
orderIdString订单ID
clientOidString自定义订单id
baseVolumeString交易币成交数量
priceAvgString成交均价
feeString手续费
priceString委托价格
stateString订单状态
live 新建订单，orderbook中等待撮合
partially_filled 部分成交
filled 全部成交
cancelled 已撤销
sideString开单方向
buy 买，sell 卖
forceString订单有效期
oc 无法立即成交的部分就撤销
fok 无法全部立即成交就撤
gtc 普通订单, 订单会一直有效，直到被成交或者取消
post_only 只做maker
totalProfitsString总盈亏
posSideString持仓方向
long 双向持仓多头
short 双向持仓空头
net 单向持仓
marginCoinString保证金币种，必须大写
presetStopSurplusPriceString预设止盈值
presetStopLossPriceString预设止损值
quoteVolumeString计价币成交数量
orderTypeString交易类型
limit 限价
market 市价
leverageString杠杆倍数
marginModeString保证金模式
isolated 逐仓
crossed 全仓
reduceOnlyString是否只减仓
YES 是
NO 否
enterPointSourceString订单来源
WEB 自Web端创建的订单
API 自API端创建的订单
SYS 系统托管订单, 通常由强制平仓逻辑生成
ANDROID 自Android端创建的订单
IOS 自IOS端创建的订单
tradeSideString交易方向
open 开（开平仓模式）
close 平（开平仓模式）
reduce_close_long 强制减多
reduce_close_short 强制减空
offset_close_long 轧差强制减多
offset_close_short 轧差强制减空
burst_close_long 爆仓平多
burst_close_short 爆仓平空
delivery_close_long 多头交割
delivery_close_short 空头交割
posModeString持仓模式
one_way_mode 单向持仓
hedge_mode 双向持仓
orderSourceString订单来源
normal 正常下单
market 市价单
profit_market 市价止盈单
loss_market 市价止损单
Trader_delegate 交易员带单下单
trader_profit 交易员止盈
trader_loss 交易员止损
reverse 反手订单
trader_reverse 交易员带单反手
profit_limit 止盈限价
loss_limit 止损限价
liquidation 爆仓单
delivery_close_long 多仓交割
delivery_close_short 空仓交割
pos_profit_limit 仓位止盈限价
pos_profit_market 仓位止盈市价
pos_loss_limit 仓位止损限价
pos_loss_market 仓位止损市价
cTimeString创建时间, ms
uTimeString更新时间, ms