获取订单详情
限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)
描述
获取订单详情
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/mix/order/detail
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/detail?
symbol=ETHUSDT&orderId=1212121212121212&clientOid=test123&productType=usdt-futures" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|symbol
|String
|是
|产品ID 必须大写
|productType
|String
|是
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
|orderId
|String
|否
|订单ID
'orderId' or 'clientOid' 必需提供一个
|clientOid
|String
|否
|自定义订单ID
'orderId' or 'clientOid' 必需提供一个
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695823012595,
"data": {
"symbol": "ethusdt",
"size": "2",
"orderId": "123456",
"clientOid": "77777",
"baseVolume": "2",
"priceAvg": "1900",
"fee": "",
"price": "1900",
"state": "filled",
"side": "buy",
"force": "gtc",
"totalProfits": "2112",
"posSide": "long",
"marginCoin": "usdt",
"presetStopSurplusPrice": "1910",
"presetStopLossPrice": "1890",
"quoteVolume": "1900",
"orderType": "limit",
"leverage": "20",
"marginMode": "cross",
"reduceOnly": "yes",
"enterPointSource": "api",
"tradeSide": "",
"posMode": "one_way_mode",
"orderSource": "normal",
"cTime": "1627300098776",
"uTime": "1627300098776"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|symbol
|String
|交易对名称
|size
|String
|委托数量
|orderId
|String
|订单ID
|clientOid
|String
|自定义订单id
|baseVolume
|String
|交易币成交数量
|priceAvg
|String
|成交均价
|fee
|String
|手续费
|price
|String
|委托价格
|state
|String
|订单状态
live 新建订单，orderbook中等待撮合
partially_filled 部分成交
filled 全部成交
cancelled 已撤销
|side
|String
|开单方向
buy 买，sell 卖
|force
|String
|订单有效期
oc 无法立即成交的部分就撤销
fok 无法全部立即成交就撤
gtc 普通订单, 订单会一直有效，直到被成交或者取消
post_only 只做maker
|totalProfits
|String
|总盈亏
|posSide
|String
|持仓方向
long 双向持仓多头
short 双向持仓空头
net 单向持仓
|marginCoin
|String
|保证金币种，必须大写
|presetStopSurplusPrice
|String
|预设止盈值
|presetStopLossPrice
|String
|预设止损值
|quoteVolume
|String
|计价币成交数量
|orderType
|String
|交易类型
limit 限价
market 市价
|leverage
|String
|杠杆倍数
|marginMode
|String
|保证金模式
isolated 逐仓
crossed 全仓
|reduceOnly
|String
|是否只减仓
YES 是
NO 否
|enterPointSource
|String
|订单来源
WEB 自Web端创建的订单
API 自API端创建的订单
SYS 系统托管订单, 通常由强制平仓逻辑生成
ANDROID 自Android端创建的订单
IOS 自IOS端创建的订单
|tradeSide
|String
|交易方向
open 开（开平仓模式）
close 平（开平仓模式）
reduce_close_long 强制减多
reduce_close_short 强制减空
offset_close_long 轧差强制减多
offset_close_short 轧差强制减空
burst_close_long 爆仓平多
burst_close_short 爆仓平空
delivery_close_long 多头交割
delivery_close_short 空头交割
|posMode
|String
|持仓模式
one_way_mode 单向持仓
hedge_mode 双向持仓
|orderSource
|String
|订单来源
normal 正常下单
market 市价单
profit_market 市价止盈单
loss_market 市价止损单
Trader_delegate 交易员带单下单
trader_profit 交易员止盈
trader_loss 交易员止损
reverse 反手订单
trader_reverse 交易员带单反手
profit_limit 止盈限价
loss_limit 止损限价
liquidation 爆仓单
delivery_close_long 多仓交割
delivery_close_short 空仓交割
pos_profit_limit 仓位止盈限价
pos_profit_market 仓位止盈市价
pos_loss_limit 仓位止损限价
pos_loss_market 仓位止损市价
|cTime
|String
|创建时间, ms
|uTime
|String
|更新时间, ms