获取账务记录

限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)

描述

获取账务记录

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/mix/account/bill
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/bill?productType=USDT-FUTURES" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
productTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
symbolString币对: like BTCUSDT
coinString币种
businessTypeStringunknown: 未知操作
trans_from_exchange: 由币币账户转入
trans_to_exchange: 转出至币币账户
open_long: 开多
open_short: 开空
close_long: 平多
close_short: 平空
force_close_long: 强制减多
force_close_short: 强制减空
contract_settle_fee: 资金费用
append_margin: 调整仓位保证金
adjust_down_lever_append_margin: 降低杠杆增加仓位保证金
reduce_margin: 减少仓位保证金
auto_append_margin: 自动追加保证金
cash_gift_issue: 发放体验/活动金
cash_gift_recycle: 回收体验/活动金
tracking_follow_pay: 跟单结算预扣
tracking_follow_back: 跟单结算返还
tracking_trader_income: 带单分润
burst_long_loss_query: 爆仓平多
burst_short_loss_query: 爆仓平空
trans_from_contract: 由合约账户转入
trans_to_contract: 转出至合约账户
trans_from_otc: 由OTC账户转入
trans_to_otc: 转出至OTC账户
buy: 单向持仓买
sell: 单向持仓卖
force_buy: 单向持仓强制买
force_sell: 单向持仓强制卖
burst_buy: 爆仓买
burst_sell: 爆仓卖
bonus_issue: 体验金发放
bonus_recycle: 体验金回收
bonus_expired: 过期失效
delivery_long: 多头交割
delivery_short: 空头交割
trans_from_cross: 由杠杆全仓账户转入
trans_to_cross: 转出至杠杆全仓账户
trans_from_isolated: 由杠杆逐仓账户转入
trans_to_isolated: 转出至杠杆逐仓账户
idLessThanString用于翻页。首次查询不传，查询第二页及后面的数据时，取上一次查询返回的最后一条repayId，结果会返回小于该值的数据；可以缩短查询响应时间
startTimeString开始时间, ms
endTimeString结束时间, ms
limitString查询页大小，最大100，默认20
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695809161807,
    "data": {
        "bills": [
            {
                "orderId": "1",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "amount": "-0.004992",
                "fee": "0",
                "feeByCoupon": "",
                "feeCoin": "USDT",
                "businessType": "contract_settle_fee",
                "coin": "USDT",
                "cTime": "1695715200654"
            },
            {
                "orderId": "2",
                "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
                "amount": "0",
                "fee": "-0.222012",
                "feeByCoupon": "",
                "feeCoin": "USDT",
                "businessType": "open_long",
                "coin": "USDT",
                "cTime": "1695714563516"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "2"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
billsArray列表
endIdString最后的跟踪订单id。
指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。
>billIdString流水ID
>symbolString币对名称
>amountString数额
>feeString手续费
>feeByCouponString手续费抵扣
>feeCoinString手续费币种
>coinString币种: USDT
>cTimeString创建时间, ms