获取账务记录
限速规则: 10次/1s (uid)
描述
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/mix/account/bill
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/account/bill?productType=USDT-FUTURES" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|productType
|String
|是
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
|symbol
|String
|否
|币对: like BTCUSDT
|coin
|String
|否
|币种
|businessType
|String
|否
|unknown: 未知操作
trans_from_exchange: 由币币账户转入
trans_to_exchange: 转出至币币账户
open_long: 开多
open_short: 开空
close_long: 平多
close_short: 平空
force_close_long: 强制减多
force_close_short: 强制减空
contract_settle_fee: 资金费用
append_margin: 调整仓位保证金
adjust_down_lever_append_margin: 降低杠杆增加仓位保证金
reduce_margin: 减少仓位保证金
auto_append_margin: 自动追加保证金
cash_gift_issue: 发放体验/活动金
cash_gift_recycle: 回收体验/活动金
tracking_follow_pay: 跟单结算预扣
tracking_follow_back: 跟单结算返还
tracking_trader_income: 带单分润
burst_long_loss_query: 爆仓平多
burst_short_loss_query: 爆仓平空
trans_from_contract: 由合约账户转入
trans_to_contract: 转出至合约账户
trans_from_otc: 由OTC账户转入
trans_to_otc: 转出至OTC账户
buy: 单向持仓买
sell: 单向持仓卖
force_buy: 单向持仓强制买
force_sell: 单向持仓强制卖
burst_buy: 爆仓买
burst_sell: 爆仓卖
bonus_issue: 体验金发放
bonus_recycle: 体验金回收
bonus_expired: 过期失效
delivery_long: 多头交割
delivery_short: 空头交割
trans_from_cross: 由杠杆全仓账户转入
trans_to_cross: 转出至杠杆全仓账户
trans_from_isolated: 由杠杆逐仓账户转入
trans_to_isolated: 转出至杠杆逐仓账户
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|用于翻页。首次查询不传，查询第二页及后面的数据时，取上一次查询返回的最后一条repayId，结果会返回小于该值的数据；可以缩短查询响应时间
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间, ms
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间, ms
|limit
|String
|否
|查询页大小，最大100，默认20
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695809161807,
"data": {
"bills": [
{
"orderId": "1",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"amount": "-0.004992",
"fee": "0",
"feeByCoupon": "",
"feeCoin": "USDT",
"businessType": "contract_settle_fee",
"coin": "USDT",
"cTime": "1695715200654"
},
{
"orderId": "2",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"amount": "0",
"fee": "-0.222012",
"feeByCoupon": "",
"feeCoin": "USDT",
"businessType": "open_long",
"coin": "USDT",
"cTime": "1695714563516"
}
],
"endId": "2"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|bills
|Array
|列表
|endId
|String
|最后的跟踪订单id。
指定idLessThan/idGreaterThan作为范围查询时以此为准。
|>billId
|String
|流水ID
|>symbol
|String
|币对名称
|>amount
|String
|数额
|>fee
|String
|手续费
|>feeByCoupon
|String
|手续费抵扣
|>feeCoin
|String
|手续费币种
|>businessType
|String
|>coin
|String
|币种: USDT
|>cTime
|String
|创建时间, ms