修改虚拟子账户Apikey

限速规则 5次/1s (UID)

描述

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/user/modify-virtual-subaccount-apikey
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/modify-virtual-subaccount-apikey" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
   -d \'{"subAccountUid":"1","subAccountApiKey":"xx_xxx", "passphrase":"12345678","permList":["spot_trade","contract_trade"],"label":"label","ipList":["127.0.0.1","10.0.0.1"]}'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
subAccountUidString子账户UID
passphraseString口令 长度为 8~32位的英文字母+数字
labelString子账户备注 长度20
ipListList<String>是否绑定ip，例如：143.112.121.1
permListList<String>权限
spot_trade 现货交易
contract_trade 合约交易读写
read读取权限
subAccountApiKeyString子账户Apikey
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "data": {
        "subAccountUid": "1",
        "label": "sub api",
        "subAccountApiKey": "xx_xxx",
        "secretKey": "xxx",
        "permList": [
            "spot_trade",
            "contract_trade"
        ],
        "ipList": [
            "127.0.0.1"
        ]
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
subAccountUidString子账户UID
subAccountApiKeyString子账户Apikey
secretKeyString子账户secretKey
permListList子账户权限
spot_trade 现货交易
contract_trade 合约交易读写
read read读取权限
子账户默认权限为spot_trade& contract_trade
labelString备注
ipListStringip列表