修改虚拟子账户Apikey
限速规则 5次/1s (UID)
描述
修改虚拟子账户Apikey
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/user/modify-virtual-subaccount-apikey
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/modify-virtual-subaccount-apikey" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"subAccountUid":"1","subAccountApiKey":"xx_xxx", "passphrase":"12345678","permList":["spot_trade","contract_trade"],"label":"label","ipList":["127.0.0.1","10.0.0.1"]}'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|subAccountUid
|String
|是
|子账户UID
|passphrase
|String
|是
|口令 长度为 8~32位的英文字母+数字
|label
|String
|是
|子账户备注 长度20
|ipList
|List<String>
|否
|是否绑定ip，例如：143.112.121.1
|permList
|List<String>
|否
|权限
spot_trade 现货交易
contract_trade 合约交易读写
read读取权限
|subAccountApiKey
|String
|否
|子账户Apikey
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"data": {
"subAccountUid": "1",
"label": "sub api",
"subAccountApiKey": "xx_xxx",
"secretKey": "xxx",
"permList": [
"spot_trade",
"contract_trade"
],
"ipList": [
"127.0.0.1"
]
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|subAccountUid
|String
|子账户UID
|subAccountApiKey
|String
|子账户Apikey
|secretKey
|String
|子账户secretKey
|permList
|List
|子账户权限
spot_trade 现货交易
contract_trade 合约交易读写
read read读取权限
子账户默认权限为spot_trade& contract_trade
|label
|String
|备注
|ipList
|String
|ip列表