查询子账户列表

限速规则 1次/1s (UID)

描述

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/user/virtual-subaccount-list
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/virtual-subaccount-list?limit=20" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
statusString子账户状态
normal
freeze
del
limitString默认20 最大100
idLessThanString最后一条记录的ID
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1656589586807,
    "data": {
        "endId": 51,
        "subAccountList": [
            {
                "subAccountUid": "********",
                "subAccountName": "****@*****.com",
                "status": "normal",
                "permList": [
                    "read",
                    "spot_trade",
                    "contract_trade"
                ],
                "label": "mySub01",
                "cTime": "1653287983475",
                "uTime": "1682660169573"
            }
        ]
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
subAccountListArray子账户列表
> subAccountUidString虚拟子账户Uid
> subAccountNameString虚拟子账户昵称 长度为8位的英文字母
> labelString子账户备注 长度为20位
> statusString子账户状态
> permListList子账户apiKey 权限
spot_trade 现货交易
contract_trade 合约交易读写
read read读取权限
子账户默认权限为spot_trade& contract_trade
> cTimeString创建时间
> uTimeString最新修改时间
endIdString查询数据返回最小ID