查询子账户列表
限速规则 1次/1s (UID)
描述
查询子账户列表
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/user/virtual-subaccount-list
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/virtual-subaccount-list?limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|status
|String
|否
|子账户状态
normal
freeze
del
|limit
|String
|否
|默认20 最大100
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|最后一条记录的ID
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1656589586807,
"data": {
"endId": 51,
"subAccountList": [
{
"subAccountUid": "********",
"subAccountName": "****@*****.com",
"status": "normal",
"permList": [
"read",
"spot_trade",
"contract_trade"
],
"label": "mySub01",
"cTime": "1653287983475",
"uTime": "1682660169573"
}
]
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|subAccountList
|Array
|子账户列表
|> subAccountUid
|String
|虚拟子账户Uid
|> subAccountName
|String
|虚拟子账户昵称 长度为8位的英文字母
|> label
|String
|子账户备注 长度为20位
|> status
|String
|子账户状态
|> permList
|List
|子账户apiKey 权限
spot_trade 现货交易
contract_trade 合约交易读写
read read读取权限
子账户默认权限为spot_trade& contract_trade
|> cTime
|String
|创建时间
|> uTime
|String
|最新修改时间
|endId
|String
|查询数据返回最小ID