批量创建虚拟子账户和apikey
限速规则 1次/1s (UID)
描述
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/user/batch-create-subaccount-and-apikey
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/batch-create-subaccount-and-apikey" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'[{"subAccountName":"test","passphrase":"12345678","permList":["spot_trade,contract_trade"],"label":"1681808312065"}]'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|subAccountName
|String
|是
|虚拟子账户昵称 长度为8位的英文字母
|passphrase
|String
|是
|口令 长度为 8~32位的英文字母+数字
|label
|String
|是
|子账户备注 长度20
|ipList
|List
|否
|虚拟子账户ApiKey ip 白名单, 最大30
|permList
|List
|否
|子账户apiKey 权限
spot_trade 现货交易
contract_trade 合约交易读写
read读取权限
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1682662465346,
"data": [
{
"subAccountUid": "********",
"subAccountName": "****@*****.com",
"label": "1681808312065",
"apiKey": "xx_xxx",
"secretKey": "xx_xxx",
"permList": [
"contract_trade",
"spot_trade"
],
"ipList": [
"127.0.0.1"
]
}
]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|subAccountUid
|String
|虚拟子账户Uid
|subAccountName
|String
|虚拟子账户昵称 长度为8位的英文字母
|label
|String
|子账户备注 长度为20位
|subAccountApiKey
|String
|子账户apikey
|secretKey
|String
|子账户secret key
|permList
|List
|子账户apiKey 权限
spot_trade 现货交易
contract_trade 合约交易读写
read读取权限
|ipList
|List
|ip白名单