批量创建虚拟子账户和apikey

限速规则 1次/1s (UID)

描述

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/user/batch-create-subaccount-and-apikey
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/batch-create-subaccount-and-apikey" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
   -d \'[{"subAccountName":"test","passphrase":"12345678","permList":["spot_trade,contract_trade"],"label":"1681808312065"}]'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
subAccountNameString虚拟子账户昵称 长度为8位的英文字母
passphraseString口令 长度为 8~32位的英文字母+数字
labelString子账户备注 长度20
ipListList虚拟子账户ApiKey ip 白名单, 最大30
permListList子账户apiKey 权限
spot_trade 现货交易
contract_trade 合约交易读写
read读取权限
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1682662465346,
    "data": [
        {
            "subAccountUid": "********",
            "subAccountName": "****@*****.com",
            "label": "1681808312065",
            "apiKey": "xx_xxx",
            "secretKey": "xx_xxx",
            "permList": [
                "contract_trade",
                "spot_trade"
            ],
            "ipList": [
                "127.0.0.1"
            ]
        }
    ]
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
subAccountUidString虚拟子账户Uid
subAccountNameString虚拟子账户昵称 长度为8位的英文字母
labelString子账户备注 长度为20位
subAccountApiKeyString子账户apikey
secretKeyString子账户secret key
permListList子账户apiKey 权限
spot_trade 现货交易
contract_trade 合约交易读写
read读取权限
ipListListip白名单