Tutorial Intro en v3
Let's discover Docusaurus in less than 5 minutes.
Getting Started
Get started by creating a new site.
Or try Docusaurus immediately with docusaurus.new.
Generate a new site
Generate a new Docusaurus site using the classic template:
npm init docusaurus@latest my-website classic
Start your site
Run the development server:
cd my-website
npx docusaurus start
Your site starts at
http://localhost:3000.
Open
docs/intro.md and edit some lines: the site reloads automatically and displays your changes.