Get History Profit Sharing Details
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-history-details
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-history-details" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter Name
|Parameter Type
|Required
|Description
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Request the paging content before this ID (older data), and the passed value is the endId of the corresponding interface.
|idGreaterThan
|String
|No
|Request the paging content after this ID (updated data). The value passed is the endId of the corresponding interface.
|startTime
|String
|No
|start time
|endTime
|String
|No
|end time
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default 100, maximum 100
|coin
|String
|No
|Profit sharing settlement currency
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695806800430,
"data": {
"endId": "4",
"profitList": [
{
"profitId": "1",
"coin": "USDT",
"distributeRatio": "8",
"profit": "2.40377986",
"followerName": "xx1",
"profitTime": "1695371100000"
},
{
"profitId": "2",
"coin": "USDT",
"distributeRatio": "8",
"profit": "0.00000000",
"followerName": "xx2",
"profitTime": "1693822200000"
},
{
"profitId": "3",
"coin": "USDT",
"distributeRatio": "8",
"profit": "0.01625000",
"followerName": "xx3",
"profitTime": "1693556100000"
},
{
"profitId": "4",
"coin": "USDT",
"distributeRatio": "8",
"profit": "2.16373741",
"followerName": "xx4",
"profitTime": "1693536000000"
}
]
}
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|profitList
|List
|Profit share overview
|>profitId
|String
|Profit share ID
|>coin
|String
|Settlement currency
|>distributeRatio
|String
|Profit share ratio
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
|>profit
|String
|PnL
|>followerName
|String
|Elite trader alias
|>profitTime
|String
|Time to distribute profit share
|endId
|String
|The last profit share ID.
This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as the querying scope.