Get Unrealized Profit Sharing Details
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-details
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-details" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter Name
|Parameter Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|no
|Settlement currency of profit share
|pageNo
|String
|no
|page no
|pageSize
|String
|no
|The number of queries
The default is 20, and the maximum supported is 50.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": [
{
"distributeRatio": "11.11",
"coin": "usdt",
"profit": "0",
"followerName": "bitget"
}
],
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|>distributeRatio
|List
|Profit share ratio
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
|>profit
|String
|PnL
|>coin
|String
|Settlement currency
|>followerName
|String
|Elite trader alias