Get Unrealized Profit Sharing Details

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-details
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-details" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

Parameter NameParameter TypeRequiredDescription
coinStringnoSettlement currency of profit share
pageNoStringnopage no
pageSizeStringnoThe number of queries
The default is 20, and the maximum supported is 50.
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": [
        {
            "distributeRatio": "11.11",
            "coin": "usdt",
            "profit": "0",
            "followerName": "bitget"
        }
    ],
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627354109502"
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
>distributeRatioListProfit share ratio
If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%
>profitStringPnL
>coinStringSettlement currency
>followerNameStringElite trader alias