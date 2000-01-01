Skip to main content

Modify Take Profit and Stop Loss

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-modify-tpsl
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-modify-tpsl" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
   -d \'{"trackingNo": "123","stopSurplusPrice": "2000","stopLossPrice": "1000"}'

Request Parameter

Parameter NameParameter TypeRequiredDescription
trackingNoStringYesTrack order number
stopSurplusPriceStringNoOne of stopSurplusPrice and stopLossPrice must be passed.
TP price
When it is empty, it is ignored or not updated, no matter take-profit exists or not,
When it is 0, it means the original take-profit is canceled if there is a take-profit already.
When it is greater than or equal to 0, it means take-profit is updated or set.
stopLossPriceStringNoOne of stopSurplusPrice and stopLossPrice must be passed.
When it is empty, it is ignored or not updated, no matter stop-loss exists or not,
When it is 0, it means the original stop-loss is canceled if there is a stop-loss already.
When it is greater than or equal to 0, it means stop-loss is updated or set.
Response example
{
        "code": "00000",
        "msg": "success",
        "requestTime": "1656066841304",
        "data": null
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
codeStringResult
00000 success
others fail