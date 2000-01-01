Modify Take Profit and Stop Loss
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-modify-tpsl
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-modify-tpsl" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"trackingNo": "123","stopSurplusPrice": "2000","stopLossPrice": "1000"}'
Request Parameter
|Parameter Name
|Parameter Type
|Required
|Description
|trackingNo
|String
|Yes
|Track order number
|stopSurplusPrice
|String
|No
|One of stopSurplusPrice and stopLossPrice must be passed.
TP price
When it is empty, it is ignored or not updated, no matter take-profit exists or not,
When it is 0, it means the original take-profit is canceled if there is a take-profit already.
When it is greater than or equal to 0, it means take-profit is updated or set.
|stopLossPrice
|String
|No
|One of stopSurplusPrice and stopLossPrice must be passed.
When it is empty, it is ignored or not updated, no matter stop-loss exists or not,
When it is 0, it means the original stop-loss is canceled if there is a stop-loss already.
When it is greater than or equal to 0, it means stop-loss is updated or set.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1656066841304",
"data": null
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|code
|String
|Result
00000 success
others fail