Get History Tracking Orders

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-history-track
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-history-track?idLessThan=100&idGreaterThan=10&startTime= 1627354109502&endTime=1627354129502&limit=50&order=desc&symbol=ethusdt" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"```

### Request Parameter

| Parameter Name | Parameter Type | Required |                              Description                              |
| :---- | :---- | :---- | :---- |
| idLessThan | String | No | Request the paging content before this ID (older data), and the passed value is the endId of the corresponding interface. |
| idGreaterThan | String | No | Request the paging content after this ID (updated data). The value passed is the endId of the corresponding interface. |
| startTime | String | No | start time |
| endTime | String | No | end time |
| limit | String | No | Number of queries: Default 20, maximum 100 |
| symbol | String | No | symbol |





```json title="Response example"
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695805248324,
    "data": {
        "endId": "1",
        "trackingList": [
            {
                "trackingNo": "1",
                "fillSize": "0.0317",
                "buyPrice": "34869.2",
                "sellPrice": "34865.5",
                "achievedPL": "-0.78259",
                "buyTime": "1695728919902",
                "sellTime": "1695729885589",
                "buyFee": "-0.00001908",
                "sellFee": "-0.66314181",
                "achievedPLR": "-0.07",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "netProfit": "-1.44573",
                "followCount": "1"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
trackingListListOverview of elite trade records
> trackingNoStringTrack order number
> fillSizeStringFilled quantity
> buyPriceStringbuy price
> sellPriceStringsell price
> achievedPLStringRealized PnL
> buyTimeStringTime of buying
> sellTimeStringTime of selling
> buyFeeStringBuying transaction fee
> sellFeeStringSelling transaction fee
> achievedPLRStringROI of realized PnL. If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%.
> symbolStringTrading pair
> netProfitStringNet profit (negative value presents a loss)
> followCountStringNumber of followers for this order
endIdStringThe last tracking order id.
This shall prevail when specifying idLessThan/idGreaterThan as the range query