Get History Tracking Orders
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-history-track
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-history-track?idLessThan=100&idGreaterThan=10&startTime= 1627354109502&endTime=1627354129502&limit=50&order=desc&symbol=ethusdt" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"```
### Request Parameter
| Parameter Name | Parameter Type | Required | Description |
| :---- | :---- | :---- | :---- |
| idLessThan | String | No | Request the paging content before this ID (older data), and the passed value is the endId of the corresponding interface. |
| idGreaterThan | String | No | Request the paging content after this ID (updated data). The value passed is the endId of the corresponding interface. |
| startTime | String | No | start time |
| endTime | String | No | end time |
| limit | String | No | Number of queries: Default 20, maximum 100 |
| symbol | String | No | symbol |
```json title="Response example"
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695805248324,
"data": {
"endId": "1",
"trackingList": [
{
"trackingNo": "1",
"fillSize": "0.0317",
"buyPrice": "34869.2",
"sellPrice": "34865.5",
"achievedPL": "-0.78259",
"buyTime": "1695728919902",
"sellTime": "1695729885589",
"buyFee": "-0.00001908",
"sellFee": "-0.66314181",
"achievedPLR": "-0.07",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"netProfit": "-1.44573",
"followCount": "1"
}
]
}
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|trackingList
|List
|Overview of elite trade records
|> trackingNo
|String
|Track order number
|> fillSize
|String
|Filled quantity
|> buyPrice
|String
|buy price
|> sellPrice
|String
|sell price
|> achievedPL
|String
|Realized PnL
|> buyTime
|String
|Time of buying
|> sellTime
|String
|Time of selling
|> buyFee
|String
|Buying transaction fee
|> sellFee
|String
|Selling transaction fee
|> achievedPLR
|String
|ROI of realized PnL. If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%.
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|> netProfit
|String
|Net profit (negative value presents a loss)
|> followCount
|String
|Number of followers for this order
|endId
|String
|The last tracking order id.
This shall prevail when specifying idLessThan/idGreaterThan as the range query