Get History Tracking Orders

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-history-track?idLessThan=100&idGreaterThan=10&startTime= 1627354109502&endTime=1627354129502&limit=50&order=desc&symbol=ethusdt" \



-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \



-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \



-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \



-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \



-H "locale:en-US" \



-H "Content-Type: application/json" `` `















| Parameter Name | Parameter Type | Required | Description |



| :---- | :---- | :---- | :---- |



| idLessThan | String | No | Request the paging content before this ID ( older data ) , and the passed value is the endId of the corresponding interface. |



| idGreaterThan | String | No | Request the paging content after this ID ( updated data ) . The value passed is the endId of the corresponding interface. |



| startTime | String | No | start time |



| endTime | String | No | end time |



| limit | String | No | Number of queries: Default 20 , maximum 100 |



| symbol | String | No | symbol |























` ``json title = "Response example"



{



"code" : "00000" ,



"msg" : "success" ,



"requestTime" : 1695805248324 ,



"data" : {



"endId" : "1" ,



"trackingList" : [



{



"trackingNo" : "1" ,



"fillSize" : "0.0317" ,



"buyPrice" : "34869.2" ,



"sellPrice" : "34865.5" ,



"achievedPL" : "-0.78259" ,



"buyTime" : "1695728919902" ,



"sellTime" : "1695729885589" ,



"buyFee" : "-0.00001908" ,



"sellFee" : "-0.66314181" ,



"achievedPLR" : "-0.07" ,



"symbol" : "BTCUSDT" ,



"netProfit" : "-1.44573" ,



"followCount" : "1"



}



]



}

