Get Current Tracking Orders

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-current-track
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-current-track" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

Parameter NameParameter TypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringNoTrading pair
idLessThanStringNoBefore requesting this ID
idGreaterThanStringNoAfter requesting this ID
startTimeStringNostart time
endTimeStringNoend time
limitStringNoThe default is 20, and the maximum supported is 50. More than 20 items will be returned
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695803899870,
    "data": {
        "endId": "1",
        "trackingList": [
            {
                "trackingNo": "1",
                "buyFillSize": "0.0317",
                "buyDelegateSize": "0.0317190800000000",
                "buyPrice": "34870.7",
                "unrealizedPL": "-0.79530295",
                "buyTime": "1695729894873",
                "buyFee": "-0.00001908",
                "unrealizedPLR": "-0.07",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "stopLossPrice": null,
                "stopSurplusPrice": null,
                "followCount": "1"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
trackingListStringtracking order collection
>trackingNoStringTrack order number
>buyFillSizeStringNumber of filled buy orders
>buyDelegateSizeStringBuy order quantity
>buyPriceStringbuy Price
>unrealizedPLStringCurrent unrealized PnL
>buyTimeStringTime of buying
>buyFeeStringBuying transaction fee
>unrealizedPLRStringROI of unrealized PnL. If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%.
>symbolStringTrading pair
>stopLossPriceStringStop loss price
>stopSurplusPriceStringTake profit price
>followCountStringNumber of followers for this order
endIdStringThe last data id. The id value is the tracking number, which is used to query based on id.