Get Current Tracking Orders
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-current-track
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/order-current-track" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter Name
|Parameter Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Before requesting this ID
|idGreaterThan
|String
|No
|After requesting this ID
|startTime
|String
|No
|start time
|endTime
|String
|No
|end time
|limit
|String
|No
|The default is 20, and the maximum supported is 50. More than 20 items will be returned
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695803899870,
"data": {
"endId": "1",
"trackingList": [
{
"trackingNo": "1",
"buyFillSize": "0.0317",
"buyDelegateSize": "0.0317190800000000",
"buyPrice": "34870.7",
"unrealizedPL": "-0.79530295",
"buyTime": "1695729894873",
"buyFee": "-0.00001908",
"unrealizedPLR": "-0.07",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"stopLossPrice": null,
"stopSurplusPrice": null,
"followCount": "1"
}
]
}
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|trackingList
|String
|tracking order collection
|>trackingNo
|String
|Track order number
|>buyFillSize
|String
|Number of filled buy orders
|>buyDelegateSize
|String
|Buy order quantity
|>buyPrice
|String
|buy Price
|>unrealizedPL
|String
|Current unrealized PnL
|>buyTime
|String
|Time of buying
|>buyFee
|String
|Buying transaction fee
|>unrealizedPLR
|String
|ROI of unrealized PnL. If the value is 11.11, it represents 11.11%.
|>symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|>stopLossPrice
|String
|Stop loss price
|>stopSurplusPrice
|String
|Take profit price
|>followCount
|String
|Number of followers for this order
|endId
|String
|The last data id. The id value is the tracking number, which is used to query based on id.