Get Copytrade Configuration
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-settings
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-settings" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
N/A
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695807020372,
"data": {
"removeLimitUsdt": "100",
"spotInfoList": [
{
"maxQuoteSize": "5000000",
"surplusQuoteSize": "4998894.59",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT"
},
{
"maxQuoteSize": "300000",
"surplusQuoteSize": "300000",
"symbol": "ETHBTC"
},
{
"maxQuoteSize": "50000",
"surplusQuoteSize": "50000",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT"
}
],
"labelList": [],
"enable": "YES",
"showAssetsMap": "NO",
"showEquity": "NO",
"traceSymbolList": [
{
"enable": "NO",
"symbol": "BGBUSDT",
"minOpenCount": "0.0001"
},
{
"enable": "YES",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"minOpenCount": "0.0005"
},
{
"enable": "YES",
"symbol": "ETHBTC",
"minOpenCount": "0.0001"
},
{
"enable": "YES",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"minOpenCount": "0.0001"
}
]
}
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|removeLimitUsdt
|String
|The maximum limit of follower assets can be removed.
(followers with the assets less than this value can be removed)
|spotInfoList
|List
|Overview of elite trade amount
|>maxQuoteSize
|String
|Maximum single order amount (price currency)
|>surplusQuoteSize
|String
|Remaining amount (price currency)
|>symbol
|String
|symbol
|labelList
|List
|Tag overview
|>id
|String
|tag id
|>name
|String
|tag name
|enable
|String
|Activate elite trading or not?
yes: on; no: off
|showAssetsMap
|String
|Display composition of assets or not?
yes: on; no: off
|showEquity
|String
|Display total funds or not?
yes: on; no: off
|traceSymbolList
|List
|Overview of trading pairs for elite trades
|>enable
|String
|Is this trading pair open for elite trades?
yes: on; no: off
|>symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|>minOpenCount
|String
|Minimum number of elite trades for elite traders