Get Copytrade Configuration

removeLimitUsdt String The maximum limit of follower assets can be removed.

(followers with the assets less than this value can be removed)

spotInfoList List Overview of elite trade amount

> maxQuoteSize String Maximum single order amount (price currency)

> surplusQuoteSize String Remaining amount (price currency)

> symbol String symbol

labelList List Tag overview

> id String tag id

> name String tag name

enable String Activate elite trading or not?

yes: on; no: off

showAssetsMap String Display composition of assets or not?

yes: on; no: off

showEquity String Display total funds or not?

yes: on; no: off

traceSymbolList List Overview of trading pairs for elite trades

> enable String Is this trading pair open for elite trades?

yes: on; no: off

> symbol String Trading pair