Skip to main content

Get Copytrade Configuration

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-settings
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-settings" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

N/A

Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695807020372,
    "data": {
        "removeLimitUsdt": "100",
        "spotInfoList": [
            {
                "maxQuoteSize": "5000000",
                "surplusQuoteSize": "4998894.59",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT"
            },
            {
                "maxQuoteSize": "300000",
                "surplusQuoteSize": "300000",
                "symbol": "ETHBTC"
            },
            {
                "maxQuoteSize": "50000",
                "surplusQuoteSize": "50000",
                "symbol": "ETHUSDT"
            }
        ],
        "labelList": [],
        "enable": "YES",
        "showAssetsMap": "NO",
        "showEquity": "NO",
        "traceSymbolList": [
            {
                "enable": "NO",
                "symbol": "BGBUSDT",
                "minOpenCount": "0.0001"
            },
            {
                "enable": "YES",
                "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
                "minOpenCount": "0.0005"
            },
            {
                "enable": "YES",
                "symbol": "ETHBTC",
                "minOpenCount": "0.0001"
            },
            {
                "enable": "YES",
                "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
                "minOpenCount": "0.0001"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
removeLimitUsdtStringThe maximum limit of follower assets can be removed.
(followers with the assets less than this value can be removed)
spotInfoListListOverview of elite trade amount
>maxQuoteSizeStringMaximum single order amount (price currency)
>surplusQuoteSizeStringRemaining amount (price currency)
>symbolStringsymbol
labelListListTag overview
>idStringtag id
>nameStringtag name
enableStringActivate elite trading or not?
yes: on; no: off
showAssetsMapStringDisplay composition of assets or not?
yes: on; no: off
showEquityStringDisplay total funds or not?
yes: on; no: off
traceSymbolListListOverview of trading pairs for elite trades
>enableStringIs this trading pair open for elite trades?
yes: on; no: off
>symbolStringTrading pair
>minOpenCountStringMinimum number of elite trades for elite traders