My Follower List
Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-followers
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-followers" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter Name
|Parameter Type
|Required
|Description
|pageNo
|String
|No
|pageNo (default 1)
|pageSize
|String
|No
|pageSize(default 30 max 1000)
|startTime
|String
|No
|start time
|endTime
|String
|No
|end time
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695807814833,
"data": [
{
"accountEquity": "1001711.2164",
"isRemove": "NO",
"followerHeadPic": null,
"followerName": "BGU***1QK5",
"followerUid": "**********",
"followerTime": "1693533344295"
}
]
}
Response Description
|Parameter
|Parameter Type
|Description
|accountEquity
|String
|Account asset value
|isRemove
|String
|Is it able to remove followers?
yes: yes; no: no
|followerHeadPic
|String
|Follower avatar
|followerName
|String
|Follower Nickname
|followerUid
|String
|Follower user id
|followerTime
|String
|Following date (take the first following date)
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085