My Follower List

Limit rule 10 times/1s (uid)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-followers
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/config-query-followers" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

Parameter NameParameter TypeRequiredDescription
pageNoStringNopageNo (default 1)
pageSizeStringNopageSize(default 30 max 1000)
startTimeStringNostart time
endTimeStringNoend time
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695807814833,
    "data": [
        {
            "accountEquity": "1001711.2164",
            "isRemove": "NO",
            "followerHeadPic": null,
            "followerName": "BGU***1QK5",
            "followerUid": "**********",
            "followerTime": "1693533344295"
        }
    ]
}

Response Description

ParameterParameter TypeDescription
accountEquityStringAccount asset value
isRemoveStringIs it able to remove followers?
yes: yes; no: no
followerHeadPicStringFollower avatar
followerNameStringFollower Nickname
followerUidStringFollower user id
followerTimeStringFollowing date (take the first following date)
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085