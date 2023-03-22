Skip to main content

Get Trader List

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (uid)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-traders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-traders?sortRule=roi&sortFlag=desc&languageType=zh-CN&pageNo=1&pageSize=20&fullStatus=all" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
traderIdStringNoTrader user ID
traderNameStringNoTrader alias
(fuzzy match)
e.g. Zhang => Zhang San, Zhang Tianming
fullStatusStringNoFull or not (querying all by default)
Full: Querying elite traders reaching maximum capacity for followers
All: Querying all
sortRuleStringNoSorting rules
Composite by default
Composite: Based on overall performance
ROI: Based on ROI
Total PnL: Based on total PnL
AUM: Based on AUM
sortFlagStringNoSorting in reverse order
Default: Desc
Asc: ascending
Desc: descending
languageTypeStringNoChinese or English, affecting columnList.describe in the results
zh-CN: Chinese
en-US: English
pageSizeStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 20.
pageNoStringNoPage number: Default: 1
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1679453151215",
    "data": [
        {
            "isTrace": "YES",
            "traderId": "abc123",
            "traderName": "VuDucThanhLong",
            "maxLimit": "1000",
            "bgbMaxFollowLimit": "20",
            "followCount": "1000",
            "bgbFollowCount": "20",
            "profile": "",
            "currentTradings": [
                {
                    "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
                    "productType": "USDT-FUTURES"
                },
                {
                    "symbol": "BECUSDT",
                    "productType": "USDT-FUTURES"
                }
            ],
            "isMyTrader": "YES",
            "columnList": [
                {
                    "describe": "ROI",
                    "value": "194.78"
                },
                {
                    "describe": "Total P/L 3W",
                    "value": "$3711.17"
                },
                {
                    "describe": "Win rate 3W",
                    "value": "51.11"
                },
                {
                    "describe": "Total PnL",
                    "value": "$19051.65"
                },
                {
                    "describe": "Accum followers",
                    "value": "16008"
                },
                {
                    "describe": "AUM",
                    "value": "$1138288.24"
                }
            ],
            "totalFollowers": "8501",
            "profitCount": "494",
            "lossCount": "10",
            "tradeCount": "504",
            "traderPic": "https://img.bitgetimg.com/trace/20230322/2549f560-6754-46e6-b21d-7f67ea3798f5.png",
            "maxCallbackRate": "10.443158",
            "averageWinRate": "98.0158",
            "followerTotalProfit": "710016.54916806",
            "dailyProfitRate": [
                {
                    "rate": "4546.146135",
                    "ctime": "1683302400000"
                }
            ],
            "dailyProfit": [
                {
                    "amount": "10918.4388",
                    "ctime": "1685894400000"
                }
            ],
            "profitRate24h": [
                {
                    "rate": "4551.966908",
                    "ctime": "1685962800000"
                }
            ],
            "profit24h": [
                {
                    "amount": "10918.4388",
                    "ctime": "1685962800000"
                }
            ],
            "lastTradeTime": "1686270278460",
            "tradeDays": "190"
        }
    ]
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
isTraceStringAllow to follow or not
Yes
No
traderIdStringTrader ID, string
traderNameStringTrader alias
maxLimitStringMaximum number of followers
bgbMaxFollowLimitStringMaximum number of followers granted by BGB holdings
followCountStringCurrent number of followers
bgbFollowCountStringNumber of followers granted by BGB holdings
profileStringTrader profile
currentTradingsListReturn up to three trading pairs
Current underlying assets for copy trading
>symbolStringSymbol, i.e. BTCUSDT
isMyTraderStringAlready following or not?
Yes
No
columnListListElite trader performance indicators
>describeStringIndicator description, returning the description in different languages based on languageType.
>valueStringIndicator value
totalFollowersStringTotal number of followers
profitCountStringNumber of trades with positive profits
lossCountStringNumber of trades with losses
tradeCountStringNumber of transactions
traderPicStringElite trader avatar (url)
maxCallbackRateStringMaximum drawdown
averageWinRateStringAverage win rate
followerTotalProfitStringFollowers' total profits:
dailyProfitRateListRecent daily ROI
>rateStringInterest rate
>ctimeStringTime
dailyProfitListRecent daily PnL
>amountStringAmount
>ctimeStringTime
profitRate24hListROI for the last 24 hours
>rateStringInterest rate
>ctimeStringTime
profit24hListPnL for the last 24 hours
>amountStringAmount
>ctimeStringTime
lastTradeTimeStringLast trading time
tradeDaysStringElite trade duration (days)