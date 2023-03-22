Get Trader List

isTrace String Allow to follow or not

Yes

No

traderId String Trader ID, string

traderName String Trader alias

maxLimit String Maximum number of followers

bgbMaxFollowLimit String Maximum number of followers granted by BGB holdings

followCount String Current number of followers

bgbFollowCount String Number of followers granted by BGB holdings

profile String Trader profile

currentTradings List Return up to three trading pairs

Current underlying assets for copy trading

> symbol String Symbol, i.e. BTCUSDT

isMyTrader String Already following or not?

Yes

No

columnList List Elite trader performance indicators

> describe String Indicator description, returning the description in different languages based on languageType.

> value String Indicator value

totalFollowers String Total number of followers

profitCount String Number of trades with positive profits

lossCount String Number of trades with losses

tradeCount String Number of transactions

traderPic String Elite trader avatar (url)

maxCallbackRate String Maximum drawdown

averageWinRate String Average win rate

followerTotalProfit String Followers' total profits:

dailyProfitRate List Recent daily ROI

> rate String Interest rate

> ctime String Time

dailyProfit List Recent daily PnL

> amount String Amount

> ctime String Time

profitRate24h List ROI for the last 24 hours

> rate String Interest rate

> ctime String Time

profit24h List PnL for the last 24 hours

> amount String Amount

> ctime String Time

lastTradeTime String Last trading time