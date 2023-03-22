Get Trader List
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (uid)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-traders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-traders?sortRule=roi&sortFlag=desc&languageType=zh-CN&pageNo=1&pageSize=20&fullStatus=all" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|traderId
|String
|No
|Trader user ID
|traderName
|String
|No
|Trader alias
(fuzzy match)
e.g. Zhang => Zhang San, Zhang Tianming
|fullStatus
|String
|No
|Full or not (querying all by default)
Full: Querying elite traders reaching maximum capacity for followers
All: Querying all
|sortRule
|String
|No
|Sorting rules
Composite by default
Composite: Based on overall performance
ROI: Based on ROI
Total PnL: Based on total PnL
AUM: Based on AUM
|sortFlag
|String
|No
|Sorting in reverse order
Default: Desc
Asc: ascending
Desc: descending
|languageType
|String
|No
|Chinese or English, affecting columnList.describe in the results
zh-CN: Chinese
en-US: English
|pageSize
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 20.
|pageNo
|String
|No
|Page number: Default: 1
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1679453151215",
"data": [
{
"isTrace": "YES",
"traderId": "abc123",
"traderName": "VuDucThanhLong",
"maxLimit": "1000",
"bgbMaxFollowLimit": "20",
"followCount": "1000",
"bgbFollowCount": "20",
"profile": "",
"currentTradings": [
{
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"productType": "USDT-FUTURES"
},
{
"symbol": "BECUSDT",
"productType": "USDT-FUTURES"
}
],
"isMyTrader": "YES",
"columnList": [
{
"describe": "ROI",
"value": "194.78"
},
{
"describe": "Total P/L 3W",
"value": "$3711.17"
},
{
"describe": "Win rate 3W",
"value": "51.11"
},
{
"describe": "Total PnL",
"value": "$19051.65"
},
{
"describe": "Accum followers",
"value": "16008"
},
{
"describe": "AUM",
"value": "$1138288.24"
}
],
"totalFollowers": "8501",
"profitCount": "494",
"lossCount": "10",
"tradeCount": "504",
"traderPic": "https://img.bitgetimg.com/trace/20230322/2549f560-6754-46e6-b21d-7f67ea3798f5.png",
"maxCallbackRate": "10.443158",
"averageWinRate": "98.0158",
"followerTotalProfit": "710016.54916806",
"dailyProfitRate": [
{
"rate": "4546.146135",
"ctime": "1683302400000"
}
],
"dailyProfit": [
{
"amount": "10918.4388",
"ctime": "1685894400000"
}
],
"profitRate24h": [
{
"rate": "4551.966908",
"ctime": "1685962800000"
}
],
"profit24h": [
{
"amount": "10918.4388",
"ctime": "1685962800000"
}
],
"lastTradeTime": "1686270278460",
"tradeDays": "190"
}
]
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|isTrace
|String
|Allow to follow or not
Yes
No
|traderId
|String
|Trader ID, string
|traderName
|String
|Trader alias
|maxLimit
|String
|Maximum number of followers
|bgbMaxFollowLimit
|String
|Maximum number of followers granted by BGB holdings
|followCount
|String
|Current number of followers
|bgbFollowCount
|String
|Number of followers granted by BGB holdings
|profile
|String
|Trader profile
|currentTradings
|List
|Return up to three trading pairs
Current underlying assets for copy trading
|>symbol
|String
|Symbol, i.e. BTCUSDT
|isMyTrader
|String
|Already following or not?
Yes
No
|columnList
|List
|Elite trader performance indicators
|>describe
|String
|Indicator description, returning the description in different languages based on languageType.
|>value
|String
|Indicator value
|totalFollowers
|String
|Total number of followers
|profitCount
|String
|Number of trades with positive profits
|lossCount
|String
|Number of trades with losses
|tradeCount
|String
|Number of transactions
|traderPic
|String
|Elite trader avatar (url)
|maxCallbackRate
|String
|Maximum drawdown
|averageWinRate
|String
|Average win rate
|followerTotalProfit
|String
|Followers' total profits:
|dailyProfitRate
|List
|Recent daily ROI
|>rate
|String
|Interest rate
|>ctime
|String
|Time
|dailyProfit
|List
|Recent daily PnL
|>amount
|String
|Amount
|>ctime
|String
|Time
|profitRate24h
|List
|ROI for the last 24 hours
|>rate
|String
|Interest rate
|>ctime
|String
|Time
|profit24h
|List
|PnL for the last 24 hours
|>amount
|String
|Amount
|>ctime
|String
|Time
|lastTradeTime
|String
|Last trading time
|tradeDays
|String
|Elite trade duration (days)