Get Trader's Historical Orders
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (IP)
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-history-traces
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-broker/query-history-traces?traderId=123123123&productType=USDT-FUTURES&symbol=btcusdt&limit=1&endTime=1695721038000&startTime=1693559889000" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the end ID of the corresponding interface.
|idGreaterThan
|String
|No
|Separate page content after this ID is requested (newer data), and the value input should be the end ID of the corresponding interface.
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start timestamp
(Copy trade creation time)
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
|endTime
|String
|No
|End timestamp
(Copy trade creation time)
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
|traderId
|String
|Yes
|Trader user ID
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 100, maximum: 100
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"trackingList": [
{
"trackingNo": "1",
"openOrderId": "112345",
"closeOrderId": "2312312",
"marginMode": "cross",
"posSide": "long",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"openLeverage": "20",
"openAvgPrice": "2122",
"openTime": "1627354109502",
"openSize": "10",
"closeAvgPrice": "2300",
"closeTime": "1627354109502",
"closeSize": "2122",
"openFee": "-0.12",
"closeFee": "-0.13",
"marginAmount": "300",
"followCount": "12",
"cTime": "1627354109502"
}
],
"endId": "123"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627354109502"
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|trackingList
|List
|Overview of elite trade history
|>trackingNo
|String
|Copy trade ID
|>openOrderId
|String
|Opening order ID
|>closeOrderId
|String
|Closing order ID
|>marginMode
|String
|Position mode
isolated: isolated margin
cross: cross margin
|>posSide
|String
|Position direction
long: long position in hedging mode
short: short position in hedging mode
|>symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|>openLeverage
|String
|Leverage for opening position
|>openAvgPrice
|String
|Average entry price
|>openTime
|String
|Position opening time (millisecond timestamp)
|>openSize
|String
|Opening volume
|>closeAvgPrice
|String
|Average closing price
|>closeTime
|String
|Position closing time (millisecond timestamp)
|>closeSize
|String
|Closing volume
|>openFee
|String
|Opening fee (excluding discounts)
|>closeFee
|String
|Closing fee (excluding discounts)
|>marginAmount
|String
|Margin amount
|>followCount
|String
|Number of followers for this order
|>cTime
|String
|Order creation time
|endId
|String
|Last tracking order ID.
This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as the querying scope.